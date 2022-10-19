Barcelona keeping tabs on €50 million-rated midfielder as potential replacement for Sergio Busquets - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Valencia CF midfielder Hugo Guillamon as they look to replace veteran Sergio Busquets.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana have received good reports about the midfielder. Valencia are rumored to have inserted a €50 million release clause in Guillamon's contract, which runs until the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old has been superb for Los Che this season, recording three assists in nine La Liga matches for Gennaro Gattuso's men. He has looked solid in defensive midfield and has displayed incredible composure and superb passing range.

The €50 million figure could be a challenging one to meet for Barcelona, whose financial problems have been well-documented. This could get further exacerbated if they fail to qualify for the knockout rounds of this season's UEFA Champions League, which looks quite likely.

Regardless, the Catalans seem to be planning for the future, specifically with respect to Busquets' position. The Spaniard has struggled in recent weeks and looks unlikely to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Barca Universal's report added that Barcelona were initially planning to look for a replacement for Busquets next summer. However, his recent performances could see them make a move in the January transfer window itself, with Guillamon a reported target.

Barcelona look to put torrid week behind them

Barcelona endured a terrible week that has gravely exposed the problems within the team.

A 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on October 12 laid bare their defensive frailties that were previously exploited by Bayern Munich. It also left their Champions League hopes teetering on the edge and they no longer control their own destiny in the competition.

Dropping to the less-lucrative UEFA Europa League will not only be a hit to their finances, but will also raise questions about the club's direction. The Blaugrana effectively mortgaged their future to splash the cash in the summer transfer window in the hopes of immediate success.

Xavi Hernandez's side were given another rude wake-up call by arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the La Liga season on October 16. The Catalans never looked in control as Los Blancos romped to a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to reclaim top spot.

With several doubts hovering over his managerial abilities, Xavi will hope to lead his side to a dominant victory in their next match. Barcelona will take on Villarreal on Thursday (October 20) in La Liga before meeting Athletic Bilbao in a league encounter on October 23.

