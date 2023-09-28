Barcelona keeping tabs on five European stars including Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Arsenal duo: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring five European stars ahead of the January transfer window including Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Arsenal duo Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana's financial constrictions are leading them to target players under certain criteria. This includes floundering stars that are struggling at their respective clubs for various reasons.

One of the players namedropped is Sancho who is currently banished from Manchester United's first team. The English attacker has clashed with manager Erik ten Hag about his training performance.

The 23-year-old has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford since joining from Borussia Dortmund two years ago. He has managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

Sancho was a massive hit at Signal Iduna Park before his €85 million move to United in 2021. He bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games and many were certain he'd go on to become a superstar.

That hasn't happened with the Red Devils but Xavi could be the right coach to get the England international firing once again. Many will point to his work with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and Pedri who are youngsters who have shined under the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also attentive to Havertz and Jorginho's situations at Arsenal. The duo have struggled to impress since both joined from Chelsea.

Jorginho's contract expires in 2024 but the Gunners are claimed to be open to doing business with Barca. Mikel Arteta's side are eyeing a move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as his potential replacement.

The 31-year-old has made just one start in six games across competitions this season. He's without a goal or assist and has come under criticism for his recent performances.

Meanwhile, Jorginho's long-time teammate Havertz, 24, has made a disappointing start to life at Arsenal. The German attacker has been played in a midfield position that hasn't paid dividends. He's without a goal or an assist in nine games across competitions and is getting fed up with his struggles and Barcelona are keeping watch.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial is on Barca's watchlist. The French striker is entering the final few months of his contract at Old Trafford. He is free to strike a pre-contract agreement with a club from abroad in January. Rasmus Hojlund was signed by Ten Hag in the summer and he's set to become the Red Devils starting center-forward.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is also under Barcelona's consideration. The Dutchman has found game time hard to come by under Thomas Tuchel.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams rounds off the list with the young Spaniard attacker's contract expiring in 2024. There is expected to be a queue for his signature in January if he doesn't sign a new deal at San Mamés.

Manchester United and Arsenal turned down signing Barcelona's in-form Joao Felix

Manchester United and Arsenal snubbed moves for Joao Felix.

Barcelona pulled off the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in the summer. The Portuguese star has widely impressed during the early stages of his spell with the Catalan giants.

Felix, 23, has bagged three goals and two assists in five games across competitions. He has shaken off a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea last season.

It was perhaps his struggles at Stamford Bridge that led to Manchester United and Arsenal opting not to sign him in the summer. The Barcelona star's agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed that both clubs decided against pursuing a deal for the Portugal international. He said (via Football365):

“He (Felix) told me that he had spoken to Manchester United... Neither [Mikel] Arteta, nor [Pep] Guardiola, nor [Jurgen] Klopp, any club (wanted him). My question is why? The only team that has wanted him has been Aston Villa."

Manchester United bolstered their attack with the signings of Hojlund and Mason Mount. Meanwhile, Arsenal signed Havertz but didn't strengthen their frontline any further.