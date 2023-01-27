Barcelona keeping tabs on Jorge Mendes' superstar client at Manchester City - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Joao Cancelo's situation at Manchester City. The versatile Portuguese full-back has fallen out of favor at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Cancelo, 28, has struggled for form throughout the campaign and has been displaced by 18-year-old Rico Lewis at left-back. He has featured 26 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. However, he has remained on the substitutes bench for Pep Guardiola's side's past two matches.

According to SPORT, Cancelo is looking to leave Manchester City in the summer. Barcelona are keeping tabs on the Portuguese. They hold a good relationship with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

Before this campaign, the former Juventus defender was a mainstay in Guardiola's team. He has made 154 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists. Cancelo has won the Premier League title twice at the Etihad.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads João Cancelo had more shots than any other Manchester City player in the 2021/22 #PL Season [81]. João Cancelo had more shots than any other Manchester City player in the 2021/22 #PL Season [81]. https://t.co/sagxdykpVO

For many, the Portuguese is one of the best full-backs in world football, but he has endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign. Barca may look to make the most of his situation and aid their right-back dilemma.

Hector Bellerin joined the club on a one-year deal in the summer but has failed to make any impact. Meanwhile, Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto are being used in the role. The latter's contract expires with the Blaugrana in the summer.

However, there is a stumbling block in Barca's potential pursuit of Cancelo. Manchester City's asking price is believed to be €70 million. His contract expires in 2027 so the Premier League giants are in no rush to secure a transfer.

Manchester City's Guardiola admits that he would return to Barcelona as an assistant

Pep Guardiola opens door to potential Barcelona return.

Guardiola enjoyed an incredible tenure in charge of Barcelona, a club he played for during his career. He led the Blaugrana to the La Liga title on three occasions and the Champions League twice, among other honors. The Spanish coach boasted a record of 179 wins, 47 draws and 21 defeats in 247 matches at the Nou Camp.

He has since joined Manchester City, where he is enjoying more success but has hinted he would be open to returning to Catalonia. However, he suggested he would return as an assistant, similar to how Mikel Arteta was part of his backroom staff at City. Guardiola told Mundo Deportivo:

“When Arteta was my assistant at City, he celebrated all the goals madly except the ones against Arsenal. He loved Arsenal. It’s like my relationship with Barça. If I were an assistant coach and Barca called me, I will go, it’s my club.”

City Chief @City_Chief



He did it in his first year in charge at Barcelona.



🥇| Pep Guardiola is the only manager in history to win a sextuple in one season.He did it in his first year in charge at Barcelona. 🥇| Pep Guardiola is the only manager in history to win a sextuple in one season. He did it in his first year in charge at Barcelona.🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/6iPzIdzbFj

Barca may not be calling for Guardiola to return as Xavi is impressing in charge at the Nou Camp. The Blaugrana are top of the Spanish league, holding a three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes