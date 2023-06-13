Barcelona keeping tabs on La Liga ace as potential alternative for Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena as an alternative to Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.

ESPN (via Barca Universal) reports that the Blaugrana are keeping tabs on Baena's situation at Estadi de la Ceràmica in case their pursuit of Gundogan fails. The 21-year-old Spaniard has flourished in La Liga this season, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 48 games across competitions.

Barcelona boss Xavi has stressed that signing a creative midfielder is a priority this summer, hence their pursuit of Gundogan. The Manchester City captain is set to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The 32-year-old has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 51 games across competitions. He played a key role in City's treble success, scoring a double in a 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

However, Gundogan may yet extend his stay at the Etihad meaning Barcelona will need a Plan B and that appears to be Baena. The Spanish midfielder signed a new deal with the Yellow Submarine which increased his prior €35 million release clause. The exit clause fee is undisclosed but his deal now runs until 2028.

Barca's financial complications could scupper a deal for Baena. The newly-crowned La Liga champions can reportedly only spend 40% of any revenue they save or generate. Hence, player sales will be vital in the summer transfer business.

Barcelona legend Jordi Alba has offers from Europe, Saudi Arabia and MLS

Jordi Alba has plenty of options.

Jordi Alba has left Barcelona after 11 years at Camp Nou where he became a Blaugrana icon. The Spanish left-back made 459 appearances across competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists. He won six La Liga titles, the Champions League, and five Copa del Rey trophies.

Speculation is growing over his future and he is reportedly receiving interest from the MLS, Saudi Arabia, and Europe. Adrià Albets (via Barca Universal) reports that Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are interested in the 34-year-old. They are claimed to have made enquiries to the Spaniard's agents.

Meanwhile, Alba has also received an astronomical proposal from the Saudi Pro League. He could become the latest household name to arrive in the Middle East following Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

However, MLS side Inter Miami have also reportedly registered an interest and this would give Alba the opportunity to link back up with Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon is heading to DRV PNK Stadium once his deal with PSG expires at the end of June.

