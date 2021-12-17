Barcelona keeping tabs on Manchester United defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United left-back Alex Telles. The Brazilian defender is seen as a potential replacement for veteran full-back Jordi Alba at the Camp Nou.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are keen to sign a top-quality left-back in January to provide cover and competition for Alba. The Catalan giants have been linked with moves for Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya in recent months.

Telles joined Manchester United from Portuguese club Porto in a deal worth £15 million in the summer of 2020. The left-back had developed into one of the Primeira Liga's best defenders during his time with Porto.

Telles was expected to replace Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw as the club's first-choice left-back. The 29-year-old's arrival at Old Trafford, however, coincided with Shaw's revival at the club.

The Englishman's incredible form for Manchester United last season resulted in Telles having to make do with a bit-part role at the club last season. He made just 24 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign.

Telles was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United last summer, but opted to stay and fight for his place in the club's starting line-up.

The Brazilian has made just eight appearances and scored one goal for Manchester United in all competitions this season. He has, however, started both Premier League games Manchester United have played under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Telles' attacking-minded approach and technical abilities have caught the eye of Spanish giants Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez's side are reportedly bracing themselves for the potential exit of Alba. The 32-year-old has attracted interest from French giants PSG in recent months.

Barcelona could be forced to sell Alba due to their dire financial situation.

Manchester United unlikely to entertain offers for Barcelona target Alex Telles

Alex Telles (centre) is slowly becoming a starter for Manchester United.

Alex Telles has usurped Luke Shaw as Manchester United's first-choice left-back since Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the club's interim manager. The 29-year-old crossing abilities and composure on the ball have added another dimension to Manchester United's attack.

Telles looks set to play a crucial role as the Red Devils attempt to resurrect their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Rangnick's side are currently in sixth place in the league table, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Manchester United will also face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League in February. The club will be eager to overcome Diego Simeone's side and make a run into the latter stages of the competition.

Manchester United will therefore be eager to keep hold of Barcelona target Alex Telles in order to retain the strength in depth they possess within their squad.

The Catalans, meanwhile, could be forced to turn their attention to Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso or Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo.

