Barcelona launch surprise move to sign Liverpool star this summer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly proposed to sign Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on a loan deal this summer. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants will offer a €4 million loan fee for the midfielder with no buy clause.

Barca's offer came after their key defensive midfielder prospect, Marc Bernal, suffered an ACL injury in their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday (August 27). The 17-year-old is expected to be out for several months with Barca looking for an affordable alternative in Stefan Bajcetic.

Bajcetic, 19, began his career in the youth team of La Liga side Celta Vigo, before joining the Reds in 2020. He was also a part of Spain's U-21 team, making him a great match for Barcelona's gameplay style.

Apart from the Blaugrana, Red Bull Salzburg are also reportedly interested in signing Bajcetic on a loan deal. Salzburg are managed by Pep Ljinders, who was the former Reds' assistant manager under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool were reportedly in advanced talks to finalize the deal this week but Barcelona's offer could change things for the midfielder.

If Barca sign Bajcetic, he will be expected to start regularly as a pivot, especially in the absence of Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Coach Hansi Flick has been using Pedri and Marc Bernal together as a double pivot in his last few games. He could continue the same if Bajcetic arrives as Bernal's replacement.

For other prospects, the Catalan club is also exploring other La Masia graduates to replace Bernal.

Barcelona target Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool for a reported €13 million

Barcelona's left winger target Federico Chiesa signed for Liverpool for a reported €13 million plus add-ons, as exclusively reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Juventus winger's deal is set to expire next season but the Serie A side were keen on selling him this summer.

Chiesa was heavily linked to a move to Barcelona this summer with the club focusing on signing a left winger. However, Romano reported that Barca never made an official offer for the Italian forward despite being interested. Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to complete the deal this week with Chiesa saying yes to a move to Anfield immediately.

Since the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, Barca have struggled to bring a winger of the same impact and potential. Their recent signings did not bring the desired results and the Blaugrana have been searching the market for a potential talent.

The Blaugrana were keen on signing Athletic Club star Nico Williams this summer but the Spaniard decided to stay with the Basque side. Chiesa's name came up amid further discussions, but Barca were seemingly not in the financial state to sign the winger.

Meanwhile, after a relatively quiet summer transfer window, Liverpool could complete at least two signings. They include goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvilli from Valencia and Chiesa from Juventus.

