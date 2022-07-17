Barcelona leading race for £20 million rated Premier League midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are the front-runners in the race to sign the 18-year-old, who has quickly become one of the hottest young properties in English football. Aston Villa are believed to be open to the prospect of selling the teenager and have set the asking price at £20 million.

The player is in the final year of his contract with Aston Villa and would be available for FIFA training compensation in January. Barcelona have serious interest in English talent Carney Chukwuemeka, he's appreciated as player with huge potential. Aston Villa are now open to selling Carney Chukwuemeka - they have set an asking price around £20m for the player who's in the last year of his contract.

Carney Chukwuemeka rose through the youth ranks at Aston Villa before making his debut for the club's senior team during the 2020-21 campaign. He became a more prominent member of the club's first team last season, making 13 appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old rose to prominence during the 2022 UEFA Under-19 Championship this summer, helping England win the tournament. He scored the second goal in England's 3-1 victory over Israel in the final and was included in the UEFA Team of the Tournament thanks to his consistent displays.

His performances have caught the attention of Barcelona, who have been eager to bolster their squad to boost their chances of improving under Xavi and competing for the La Liga title next season.

The club could attempt to sign another midfielder this summer. In May, the Catalan giants parted ways with Philippe Coutinho, who joined Aston Villa permanently.

As per Sport, Miralem Pjanic has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He spent last season on loan at Greek club Besiktas and is unlikely to become a regular starter at Camp Nou next season. He could therefore leave the club this summer.

Xavi Hernandez's side will be keen to sign a midfielder to provide cover and competition to Pedri, Gavi, Franck Kessie, and Sergio Busquets. The club is renowned for developing young talents and will look to do the same with Carney Chukwuemeka.

Despite the teenager's unquestionable talent, Aston Villa could be forced to sell him this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract. Steven Gerrard's side are unlikely to fancy losing him on a free transfer next year.

Barcelona must sell players to raise funds required for new signings

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona are facing debts totaling up to €1.5 billion. The club signed Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers but agreed to pay £55 million for Brazilian winger Raphinha. Xavi Hernandez's side have also reportedly reached an agreement over a £42 million deal with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana must therefore sell some players to balance their wage bills, raise funds to pay off debts, and be within Financial Fair Play rules. As per Forbes, the Catalan giants have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong to leave the club to free up the funds required to be within Financial Fair Play rules.

As per The Athletic, the Blaugrana have reached an agreement over a €75 million transfer for the Dutchman with Manchester United. The 25-year-old is also one of the club's highest earners and is currently making £350,000 per week.

Frenkie de Jong is included in the squad of Barcelona's pre-season tour in US. Still no changes: no agreement on player side with Manchester United, no intention to leave as things stand. The clubs have agreed €75m fee plus €10m in add-ons.

Samuel Umtiti has been an outcast at Barcelona over the last couple of years. The Frenchman made just one appearance for the club in all competitions last season. He is believed to be earning £200,000 per week. As per Marca, Fiorentina are interested in signing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

