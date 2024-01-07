Barcelona leading race to sign Manchester United target, player valued at around €70 million - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to rival Manchester United in their pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who is said to be valued at around €70 million. The Spanish giants are interested in signing the Belgium international to add steel and quality to their midfield.

Onana has become a key player for the Toffees since arriving from Lille in 2022. The youngster's performances in the Premier League have earned him admirers and suitors from England and beyond.

Manchester United are interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder, who has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils intend for the young midfielder to sign as a replacement for the aging Casemiro (31), who is expected to leave the club soon.

Barcelona have jumped ahead of the English side in their pursuit of the midfielder, as per a report from journalist Adrian Sanchez (via Hard Tackle). The Spanish giants have struggled to replace Sergio Busquets since his departure last summer. Onana, arguably, has the physical and technical ability to take on the role.

Everton will be unwilling to part ways with the impressive midfielder, as they are in the middle of a relegation battle this season. The Toffees will only sell the midfielder this month if their valuation of him is met by any of his suitors.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have a greater need for the midfielder following the season-ending injury suffered by Gavi at the end of last year. The Spanish champions need a profile like Onana's, who can play in defensive midfield or central midfield.

The financial situation of La Blaugrana is, however, likely to play a key role in whether they can make a concrete move for Onana. They don't have the cash lying around to fund a transfer of this size, especially given their constraints. The midfielder's market value is €50 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United, Barcelona facing financial constraints in January

Manchester United are in a similar situation to Barcelona in how they can spend in the January transfer window. The Red Devils spent over £150 million in the summer to sign players, and their summer spending has reflected in how they can spend this month.

Manchester United are set to receive investment in the shape of a 25% stake bought by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS. However, the club will have to wait until the summer for any funding. The takeover is undergoing a six-week Premier League vetting process, and until this is concluded, it is not formal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to be restrained from registering players this month as they are still yet to get on the right side of Spain's sustainability rules. Like the English side, they are unlikely to spend heavily on any players this month.

Both Manchester United and Barcelona will likely be active in the loan market, pending the summer when they will have more to spend. Short-term options are their best bet for prudent spending at the moment.