Barcelona legend asked Raphinha to do everything possible to seal Camp Nou switch: Reports

According to reports from Sport, Barcelona legend Ronaldinho Gaucho inspired former Leeds winger Raphinha to make the move from Elland Road to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana legend convinced the star to join Xavi Hernandez's rebuild, asking Raphinha to do everything possible to seal a Barca move.

Ronaldinho has a good relationship with Raphinha, whose father has enjoyed a lengthy 30-year friendship with the former Barca star. Maninho, Raphinha's father, plays percussion for a music group, which the Brazilian legend sponsored prior to his move to Barca two decades ago.

Ronaldinho became Raphinha's football idol, and when the legend won the Champions League with the Blaugrana, the former Leeds star was just nine years old. The 25-year-old has now joined Barcelona and will be hoping to add a European trophy while with the Spanish giants.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🤙 Raphinha wore an 'R' necklace during his Barcelona unveiling. His idol Ronaldinho did the same thing Raphinha wore an 'R' necklace during his Barcelona unveiling. His idol Ronaldinho did the same thing 🇧🇷🤙 https://t.co/rV4rNIWeCQ

The star has downplayed any comparisons between himself and his idol Ronaldinho, who notably helped the Catalan outfit out of depressive doldrums. At his unveiling at Camp Nou, Raphinha said (via Sport):

"I have many idols who have passed through here who have made a lot of history. If I can do half of what they did here, I'm going to do a lot of things."

The winger's impressive performances with Leeds led to a debut call-up to the Brazil national team, where he has continued to succeed. Barcelona and Ronaldinho will be hoping that Raphinha can recreate those brilliant performances at Camp Nou.

Barcelona beat Chelsea to the signing of Leeds star Raphinha

The dream move, which saw the former Leeds man move to Camp Nou, would not have pleased Chelsea, who were expected to land the Brazilian. In a surprise coup, however, Deco and Ronaldinho did enough behind the scenes to guide Raphinha to Camp Nou.

Given Barcelona's financial struggles, it seemed like an unlikely move, especially as the star was valued at €75 million by his Premier League club. The bulk of the fee is expected to be paid in installments, as Barca are unlikely to pay the full amount currently, according to Goal.

With a five-year contract under his belt, Raphinha will hope to replicate his success in the Premier League and lead the Blaugrana to a trophy in his debut season.

