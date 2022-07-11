Barcelona reach agreement worth around €75 million to sign 25-year-old star - Reports

FC Barcelona have reached an agreement worth €75 million for Leeds United star Raphinha, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The 25-year-old winger has been one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer window, with Arsenal and Chelsea also interested at some point.

However, it seems like the Catalan giants have won the race to secure Raphinha's services. Journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted the following in that regard:

"Can confirm Leeds and Barcelona have finally reached an agreement this evening for Raphinha. My understanding is the €50 million + 10 fee is incorrect (Leeds rejected that offer quite some time ago) and the deal is actually worth close to €75 million."

According to the aforementioned source, the Blaugrana had already made an offer worth around €60 million for Raphinha. Leeds United, however, turned down that offer. The new offer is now worth €15 million more which is deemed to be enough for Leeds to accept.

It is worth mentioning that Raphinha has already agreed to personal terms with Barcelona. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian international had accepted a five-year contract all the way back in March of this year.

Earlier this month, club president Joan Laporta claimed that Rapinha himself is keen on a move to the Nou Camp. He was quoted saying the following (via Football Espana):

“We have spoken with Leeds. I don’t think it will offend them [to say so] because we have spoken personally [with Raphinha] and we are in communication, but there are also other clubs that want Raphinha and have made their offers. We know that the player would like to come to Barcelona."

Ousmane Dembele set to agree on a new deal with Barcelona

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Ousmane Dembele is set to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants. As things stand, the Frenchman is a free agent after his previous contract with the club expired at the start of this month.

However, Dembele will once again be a Barcelona player and will be penning a new two-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

Ousmane Dembélé has accepted all clauses of the new contract offered by Barcelona. It will be valid until June 2024, lower salary as he wanted to stay... and Xavi really wants him.

The potential arrival of Raphinha and a new contract for Dembele could arguably see the end of Memphis Depay. According to various reports, the Catalan giants are open to selling the Dutchman for around €25 million.

