Barcelona legend and captain not willing to take another pay-cut to help the club financially - Reports 

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is reportedly not willing to take another pay cut to aid the Catalan side's financial woes.

The La Liga giants have been experiencing financial complications that have left the club dealing with issues with regard to players' wages.

Busquets, 33, has already taken two wage cuts since the COVID pandemic but is not keen to do so once again.

According to Marca, the Spanish midfielder wants to continue with his current salary until at least the end of next season.

— @FCBRAC1 Sergio Busquets will be paid around €20m next season for the salary deferrals. Sergio Busquets will be paid around €20m next season for the salary deferrals.— @FCBRAC1 https://t.co/5O08z42Zdf

Busquets is a huge part of Xavi Hernandez's side, pivotal in defensive midfield for the Blaugrana having made 50 appearances last season.

His current deal with Barcelona runs until 2023 and the expectation is that he will leave once his contract expires.

According to Barca Universal, the veteran midfielder may link up with Barca icon Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami next summer.

One current Barcelona player who is willing to take a pay-cut is defender Gerard Pique.

The 35-year-old is dealing with off-the-field issues with regards to his breakup with ex-girlfriend pop singer Shakira.

But he has reportedly promised Xavi Hernandez that he will lower his wages to try and help balance the books at the Nou Camp.

barcacentre @barcacentre Xavi has made it clear to Piqué that he doesn't consider him as a starter in the team for the next season. Piqué on the other hand is willing to stay at the club, lower his salary and fight for his place in the team. [md] Xavi has made it clear to Piqué that he doesn't consider him as a starter in the team for the next season. Piqué on the other hand is willing to stay at the club, lower his salary and fight for his place in the team. [md] https://t.co/m5nMwTkNnY

Barcelona looking to replace Sergio Busquets with a Premier League midfielder

Ruben Neves is admired by Barca

Even with Sergio Busquets not keen on taking a wage cut, it appears the Spanish midfielder's long-term future rests away from the Nou Camp.

The 33-year-old may be heading to the MLS next summer and Barca are keen to replace him given how instrumental he has been for the Blaugrana.

SPORT reports that Barcelona have prioritised Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves as a top signing.

Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott Erik ten Hag is a fan of Ruben Neves, but there hasn’t been a bid. Neves has plenty of interest, including Barcelona. #MUFC want to conclude a deal for de Jong next week if they can. Player given green light, clubs still negotiating. Erik ten Hag is a fan of Ruben Neves, but there hasn’t been a bid. Neves has plenty of interest, including Barcelona. #MUFC want to conclude a deal for de Jong next week if they can. Player given green light, clubs still negotiating. https://t.co/2hdx0926Tt

The Catalan giants have reportedly told Neves' agent Jorge Mendes that they want to pursue the Portuguese midfielder.

They may face competition from Manchester United, who are also interested in the 25-year-old (per Express).

Neves has flourished in the Premier League for Wolves this past season, managing 36 appearances, scoring 4 goals and contributing 2 assists. However, given Barcelona's financial situation, a deal may be problematic given the huge price-tag Wolves manager Bruno Lage has placed on Neves.

Lage is quoted as previously saying (via talkSPORT):

“We need to be ready for everything, especially if you’re a club like Wolves. We’re the kind of club that cannot lose a big opportunity.

He continued,

“These top players like Ruben Neves have a value of £100m. We need to be aware of everything, anything can happen, not just with Ruben but with any position.”

