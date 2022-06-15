Barcelona legend and captain not willing to take another pay-cut to help the club financially - Reports 

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is reportedly not willing to take another pay cut to aid the Catalan side's financial woes.
The La Liga giants have been experiencing financial complications that have left the club dealing with issues with regard to players' wages.
Busquets, 33, has already taken two wage cuts since the COVID pandemic but is not keen to do so once again.
According to Marca, the Spanish midfielder wants to continue with his current salary until at least the end of next season.
Busquets is a huge part of Xavi Hernandez's side, pivotal in defensive midfield for the Blaugrana having made 50 appearances last season.
His current deal with Barcelona runs until 2023 and the expectation is that he will leave once his contract expires.
According to Barca Universal, the veteran midfielder may link up with Barca icon Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami next summer.
One current Barcelona player who is willing to take a pay-cut is defender Gerard Pique.
The 35-year-old is dealing with off-the-field issues with regards to his breakup with ex-girlfriend pop singer Shakira.
But he has reportedly promised Xavi Hernandez that he will lower his wages to try and help balance the books at the Nou Camp.
Barcelona looking to replace Sergio Busquets with a Premier League midfielder
Even with Sergio Busquets not keen on taking a wage cut, it appears the Spanish midfielder's long-term future rests away from the Nou Camp.
The 33-year-old may be heading to the MLS next summer and Barca are keen to replace him given how instrumental he has been for the Blaugrana.
SPORT reports that Barcelona have prioritised Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves as a top signing.
The Catalan giants have reportedly told Neves' agent Jorge Mendes that they want to pursue the Portuguese midfielder.
They may face competition from Manchester United, who are also interested in the 25-year-old (per Express).
Neves has flourished in the Premier League for Wolves this past season, managing 36 appearances, scoring 4 goals and contributing 2 assists. However, given Barcelona's financial situation, a deal may be problematic given the huge price-tag Wolves manager Bruno Lage has placed on Neves.
Lage is quoted as previously saying (via talkSPORT):
“We need to be ready for everything, especially if you’re a club like Wolves. We’re the kind of club that cannot lose a big opportunity.
He continued,
“These top players like Ruben Neves have a value of £100m. We need to be aware of everything, anything can happen, not just with Ruben but with any position.”