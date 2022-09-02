Barcelona legend feeling cheated with exit rumors, plans to stay and retire at club - Reports

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been left unhappy amidst rumors suggesting the Catalan giants were willing to part ways with him this summer.

According to Catalunya Radio, the Blaugranas offered Alba to Italian giants Inter Milan. The Spaniard's agent received a call from one of Barcelona's intermediaries on the deal to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, to inform that Xavi's side had offered the veteran defender to the Nerazzurri.

Alba reportedly feels he has been cheated by the Spanish giants, whom he has served incredibly over the years.

Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in a deal worth €14 million in 2012. He has gone on to scored 25 goals and provide 94 assists in 431 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club, helping them win five La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, and a Champions League trophy.

However, the veteran left-back has endured a disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign. He was criticized for his performance against Rayo Vallecano in the club's La Liga opener a fortnight ago.

Xavi has since opted to play young left-back Alejandro Balde and the teenager has made the most of his opportunities.

The Blaugrana's acquisition of Marcos Alonso on a free transfer on deadline day of the summer transfer window has also raised questions over Alba's future at the club. The Spaniard is reportedly determined to fight for his place and is keen to end his career at Camp Nou.

Another Barcelona legend could be approaching the end of his time at Camp Nou

Pique is yet to feature for the Catalan giants this season

Gerard Pique could be in the final few months of his career with Barcelona. The 35-year-old has evolved into one of the best centre-backs of his generation during his time with the club.

He has scored 52 goals in 606 appearances for the club and has helped them win eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and three Champions League trophies.

Despite his experience and defensive abilities, he is currently behind Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order at Camp Nou. The veteran defender is yet to feature for Xavi's side this season.

The 35-year-old could therefore be approaching the end of his time with the Catalan giants.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava