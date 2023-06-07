Barcelona legend could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami if PSG superstar secures MLS move: Reports

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami this summer and reports suggest he will be joined by Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets. The midfielder is set to become a free agent after his contract at Camp Nou runs down later this month.

As per a report on Spanish radio channel El Larguero, Inter Miami are leading the chase to land Busquets this summer. The Spaniard is open to joining the MLS side despite offers from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs have been working hard to get top names from Europe to move to the Middle East this summer. Messi, Busquets, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino were among their top targets and they are close to sealing the deal for a few players.

Benzema has already been unveiled by Al Ittihad, while, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that N'Golo Kante will be joining him as well. However, the Saudi clubs seem to have lost the race to sign Busquests, who is leaning towards a move to Miami.

The report adds that Messi and Busquets could be joined by Jordi Alba, who has terminated his contract at Barcelona.

Barcelona legend bids emotional farewell amid Lionel Messi talks

Sergio Busquets bid farewell to Barcelona last month and announced his departure at the end of the season. The Spaniard wanted to try a fresh challenge after spending his entire senior career so far at Camp Nou.

In a video on the Catalan side's social media account, he said:

“Hello Culers. The time has come to announce this will be my last season at Barcelona. It has been an unforgettable journey. Since I was a child coming to the matches or watching them on TV. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt in this stadium.

"And reality has exceeded my dreams. I wouldn’t have believed you if you’d told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world. The club of my life, of which I have been, am, and always be a fan, member, player, captain. And surpass 700 matches."

He added:

“It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end, and although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come...Being a Barca fan is the best thing there is."

Reports suggested Barcelona were working to get Lionel Messi back this summer but were caught in a financial crisis. Marca claim that the Catalan side have now received a green signal from La Liga on their viability plan but that has not been enough for the club to make space for the Argentine.

