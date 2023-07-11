Barcelona legend has proposals from 2 European clubs amid interest from Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - Reports

Inter Miami could miss out on reuniting Lionel Messi with his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba as he has received two contract proposals from Inter Milan and Benfica.

According to AS, Inter and Benfica have both made proposals to Alba who is a free agent after leaving the Blaugrana. The veteran full-back reportedly knows that remaining in Europe will allow him to continue being a prominent fixture in the Spain national team.

However, Alba also has garnered interest from Inter Miami who are looking to reunite him with Lionel Messi. DRV PNK Stadium is noted as the favored destination but the 34-year-old has many options including from the Saudi Pro League.

Alba was a consistent starter under Xavi at Barcelona last season. He made 30 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists. The left-back is still capable of performing at the highest level hence he has interest from Europe.

However, a move to Inter Miami would also see Alba reunite with Sergio Busquets as well as Messi. It appears the Herons are intending on putting together a strong Barca contingent to help the latter settle in the MLS.

Alba will now need to make a decision over his future with pre-season on the horizon. The Spain international could be enticed to link back up with his former Catalan teammates in Miami.

Former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo claims Lionel Messi was surprised by his talent

Arthur Melo thanked Messi for his glowing verdict.

Former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has revealed that Lionel Messi was wowed by the Brazilian when he first joined the Blaugrana. The 26-year-old arrived at Camp Nou in 2018 and he was the signing who caught the legendary forward's eye the most. He said (via BarcaUniversal):

“Messi said I was the one who surprised him the most of all the signings in 2018. I thought he was joking. And I had just arrived at Barça. It was a very nice moment for me. Afterwards, in the dressing room, I spoke to him in person and thanked him.”

Arthur's time at Barca was a disappointing one as he struggled to nail down a consistent place in the starting lineup. He made 72 appearances across competitions, bagging 10 goal contributions.

The Brazilian departed Camp Nou in 2020, a year before Lionel Messi also said farewell to Barcelona. Arthur headed to Juventus in Serie A but he has continued to frustrate amid injury issues. He spent last season on loan at Liverpool but only managed one appearance due to a serious thigh injury.

