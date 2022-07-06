Barcelona legend could reunite with PSG superstar Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2023 - Reports

FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets could reunite with his former teammate and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2023, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Sergio Busquets has been one of the key players in the Blaugrana squad under the management of Xavi Hernandez. The 33-year-old made 51 appearances for the Catalan giants last season and contributed three goals and an assist.

Busquets has been a one-club man for the entirety of his career. However, the midfielder has been linked with a move to the MLS in 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Busquets currently has just one year remaining on his contract at Barcelona. The Catalan giants expect the 2022-23 season to be Busquets' final season in Spain before he decides to move to a foreign club.

Busquets, however, is keen to remain at Barcelona for the upcoming season. The 33-year-old midfielder wants to be part of Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Playing at the highest level in La Liga will surely help his chances of making Luis Enrique's team.

According to the aforementioned source, several MLS sides have shown an interest in signing the World Cup-winning midfielder in the coming future. David Beckham's Inter Miami are among the sides who want to sign Busquets in 2023.

Mundo Deportivo also stated that Sergio Busquets could be joined at Inter Miami by Lionel Messi. Like Busquets, Messi also has one year remaining on his contract with PSG. However, the 35-year-old forward does have the option to extend his contract for another season at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lionel Messi has previously been linked with a move to Inter Miami in the MLS. According to a report from Barca Blaugranes from last year, a move to Inter Miami was part of Messi's potential contract with Barcelona. However, the deal never materialized and Messi instead decided to join PSG last summer.

Lionel Messi's transfer from Barcelona to PSG earned the Parisian giants a lot in revenue

According to a recent report, PSG have generated around €700 million in revenue since Lionel Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona. The Parisian giants have seen as many as one million shirts sold during the 2021-22 season, with 60% of them being with Messi and number 30 at the back.

Despite the off-field success, Lionel Messi had an underwhelming first season at PSG. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner only managed six league goals all season last time around. He ended the campaign with 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 outings across all competitions.

