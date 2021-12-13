Barcelona legend set to retire at the end of the season: Reports

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique is set to hang his boots up at the end of the 2021-22 season, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional [via Barca Universal].

Gerard Pique began his youth career with Barcelona before joining Manchester United in 2004. The defender returned to Camp Nou four years later and has been a key player for the Catalans ever since.

The 34-year-old has been a regular starter for Barcelona for the last 13 years, making 585 appearances. Gerard Pique has helped the Blaugrana win eight La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies during his time with the club.

Gerard Pique is one of the last remaining players from Barcelona's golden generation that included Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and current Blaugrana boss Xavi. However, the defender could also be on his way out of Camp Nou soon.

There have been major concerns about Gerard Pique's declining form recently. The Spain international is struggling to perform for Barcelona as he used to a few years ago, leading many to believe his best is past him.

According to reports, Gerard Pique has informed Xavi and Co. that he intends to call time on his career at the end of the season. The Spaniard has previously stated he will retire if he feels he can no longer contribute to the club and believes this is the right time to retire.

Gerard Pique currently has three more years remaining on his current contract with Barcelona. However, it is unlikely the centre-back will be at Camp Nou to see the end of his deal through.

Gerard Pique prepared to stay at Barcelona for one more season

Gerard Pique has reportedly decided to put an end to his illustrious career at the end of the season. However, he could still change his mind and stay at Barcelona for one more campaign.

According to reports, the defender is ready to remain at Barcelona for the 2022-23 season if Xavi needs him to. Should that be the case, Gerard Pique will sign a new contract with a lower wage package.

Gerard Pique is said to be prepared to take the base salary that is accepted by La Liga to help Xavi in his cause. Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's manager last month and has been tasked with taking the club back to the top of Spain and Europe.

It remains to be seen if Xavi will ask Gerard Pique to stay at Barcelona for one more year.

