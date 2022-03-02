Barcelona likely to offer forward a short-term contract - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking into offering Ousmane Dembele a short-term contract.

The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season. This means he will be a free agent in the summer unless he extends his deal with the Catalan giants.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona could offer the 24-year-old a two-year contract after witnessing his impressive performances in recent weeks. However, the Blaugrana want the player to reduce his salary demands and his agent to "remove his demands for a big signing on fee."

Ousmane Dembele arrived at Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in 2017. He was expected to be the replacement for Neymar, who left the club to join PSG.

Despite showing glimpses of his potential during his time with Barcelona, Dembele has been unable to live up to expectations. His time with the La Liga club has been ravaged by injuries and disciplinary issues. The forward has scored 32 goals in 134 appearances for the side in all competitions so far.

Heading into the 2021-22 campaign, Dembele had just one year left on his contract with Barcelona. He reportedly rejected multiple contract extension offers from the club and was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou during the January transfer window.

Manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly asked Dembele to leave the club in January unless he signed a new contract. The player was linked with PSG and Chelsea, but a move failed to materialize.

Despite Dembele's contract situation with the club, Xavi has reintegrated the forward back into his squad.

The 24-year-old produced impressive cameos as a second-half substitute in both legs of Barcelona's Round of 32 tie with Napoli in the UEFA Europa League. He also scored a goal and provided two assists in the club's 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga last weekend.

The Blaugrana could therefore look to keep hold of the former Borussia Dortmund star by offering him a short-term contract in the coming weeks.

— @mundodeportivo The renewal proposal that Barcelona offered Ousmane Dembélé in December is still valid. It is the maximum the club can afford, and they will not improve the offer any further or negotiate with his agent. The renewal proposal that Barcelona offered Ousmane Dembélé in December is still valid. It is the maximum the club can afford, and they will not improve the offer any further or negotiate with his agent.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/bz3pnQ8liU

Xavi Hernandez is slowly building a dynasty at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has put in impressive performances for his club in recent weeks

Reports suggest Ousmane Dembele has had a change of heart and is keen to stay at Barcelona. This is primarily due to the way the team has been playing under Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan giants managed to sign a number of their top transfer targets during the January transfer window.

Adama Traore joined the club on loan from Wolves until the end of the season, with a £29 million option to make the deal permanent.

Ferran Torres also arrived at Camp Nou from Manchester City. The Blaugrana paid an initial £46.3 million plus a further £8.4 million in add-ons for the forward.

Additionally, the La Liga giants acquired the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on a free transfer.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🤯 @dembouz - one goal and two assists in 23 minutes 🤯 @dembouz - one goal and two assists in 23 minutes https://t.co/zOmRtxmNSo

The trio has had an immediate impact on Barcelona's performances since joining the club. Xavi's men have now gone 10 games unbeaten in La Liga. They also beat Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the Round of 32 of the Europa League to progress to the Round of 16 stage.

The Catalan giants currently occupy fourth place in the La Liga table. They are just one point behind third-placed Real Betis and nine points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand over both clubs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh