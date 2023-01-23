Barcelona linked midfielder attends game against Getafe at Camp Nou in 'discreet' look protected by cap: Reports

Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat was present at Camp Nou as the Blaugrana earned a 1-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday, January 22, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Amrabat shone for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping them finish fourth in the tournament. His performances for the Atlas Lions saw him attract interest from several clubs, including Barcelona.

The La Liga giants view Amrabat as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to the aforementioned source. With the Spaniard nearing the end of his contract, the 26-year-old could be brought in as a successor.

Barcelona reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing the Fiorentina midfielder last month. They have not stepped up their interest in the player after being told that it would take €40 million to acquire his services during the ongoing winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Amrabat sparked further talk of a transfer to the Blaugrana by attending their match against Getafe on Sunday. He was in attendance at Camp Nou as Xavi's men earned a 1-0 win in La Liga, as per the report.

The Moroccan is claimed to have stayed 'discreet' by wearing a cap to avoid being identified. Several Barcelona fans in the stands, though, recognized the FIFA World Cup star if the Spanish outlet is to be believed.

While Amrabat's presence at Camp Nou has fuelled talk of a potential transfer, the trip was reportedly entirely personal. While the player is on the Catalans' radar, there were no discussions with him at the weekend.

It, though, remains to be seen if the La Liga giants intend to step up their interest in the midfielder in the summer. He could be available for a bargain fee as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with Fiorentina then.

Barcelona are the only club linked with Amrabat

A host of clubs have been credited with an interest in Amrabat following his exploits at the World Cup. Premier League side Liverpool are among the teams said to be keen to acquire his services.

Amrabat, though, reportedly favors a transfer to Barcelona's La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. It remains to be seen if a transfer to the Spanish capital is on the cards for the former Feyenoord midfielder.

He has been on Fiorentina's books since joining them from Hellas Verona for around €20 million in 2020. He has made 82 appearances across all competitions for La Viola, scoring a goal in the process.

