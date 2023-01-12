Liverpool dealt transfer blow as 2022 FIFA World Cup star prefers Atletico Madrid transfer: Reports

Liverpool have suffered a setback in their bid to sign Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat as he prefers a transfer to Atletico Madrid, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Amrabat caught the eye after impressing for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was instrumental in the Atlas Lions' run to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by France.

The midfielder's performances in the tournament saw him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several teams. Liverpool are among the clubs said to be interested in acquiring his services.

The midfield has been a major pain area for the Reds, who had a poor first half to the 2022-23 season. There have been suggestions that they will look to address the problem during the ongoing transfer window, thus making Amrabat a potential recruit.

In a bid to sign the 26-year-old, Jurgen Klopp reportedly even met his entourage recently. However, Liverpool might now be forced to turn their attention to other targets.

According to the aforementioned source, Amrabat prefers a move to Atletico Madrid over other clubs. After talking to those close to him, he believes he can continue his progress as a player with the La Liga giants.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info: Sofyan Amrabat



Le Marocain a donné sa préférence à l’Atlético .



L’Atlético doit se mettre d’accord avec la Fiorentina, très gourmande dans ce dossier. Les Madrilènes ont des moyens très limités cet hiver.



Avec



footmercato.net/a8212783009165… Info: Sofyan AmrabatLe Marocain a donné sa préférence à l’AtléticoL’Atlético doit se mettre d’accord avec la Fiorentina, très gourmande dans ce dossier. Les Madrilènes ont des moyens très limités cet hiver.Avec @HanifBerkane 🚨Info: Sofyan Amrabat 🇲🇦💫▫️Le Marocain a donné sa préférence à l’Atlético 🇪🇸.▫️L’Atlético doit se mettre d’accord avec la Fiorentina, très gourmande dans ce dossier. Les Madrilènes ont des moyens très limités cet hiver.Avec @HanifBerkanefootmercato.net/a8212783009165…

Los Rojiblancos, though, still have to strike a deal with the midfielder's current employers Fiorentina to sign him. The Serie A club reportedly want a hefty transfer fee to sanction a transfer for him this month.

Fiorentina are seemingly keen to retain the Moroccan's services and have even tried convincing him to sign a fresh deal. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, do not have sufficient funds to bring in a new player for a significant amount of money.

Liverpool target Amrabat's Fiorentina contract expires next year

Amrabat has been on Fiorentina's books since joining them from Hellas Verona for around €19.5 million in 2020. He has since made 79 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring a goal in the process.

It is worth noting that the midfielder's contract with La Viola expires at the end of next season. The Italian club could thus be tempted to cash in on Morocco's World Cup star this year.

Fiorentina, though, have seemingly not given up hopes of convincing Amrabat to commit his future to them. Should things not work out, they could sanction a transfer for him this month or in the summer.

While the player prefers a move to Atletico Madrid, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will still have a chance to sign him. Apart from the Reds, Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in him.

Poll : 0 votes