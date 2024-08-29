Barcelona linked with a move for Liverpool and Manchester United target following Marc Bernal blow

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Liverpool and Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot following an injury to young midfielder Marc Bernal, according to Spanish outlet SPORT (via Football Espana). They claim that the Catalan giants are actively looking for a replacement for their injured star.

Marc Bernal picked up a serious injury during Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday, August 27. The Blaugrana later confirmed that the player has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus, which could potentially keep him out for the rest of the season.

Before the setback, the 17-year-old was enjoying a great run, gradually establishing himself as a vital piece in Hansi Flick's setup. He started all of the club's three La Liga fixtures so far this season, catching the attention of many with his commanding displays.

Thus, Barcelona are now looking for a quick replacement before the transfer window shuts. According to the aforementioned report, the Catalan giants could move for former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

As per the story, the club's sporting director Deco has already shortlisted the Frenchman among potential players they could snap up this summer.

Rabiot is currently a free agent after running down his contract with Juventus this summer. Given Barcelona's current financial constraints, it makes sense to pursue a free transfer rather than cough out a considerable sum to sign another player.

Barcelona maintain perfect start to 2024-25 La Liga season

The Catalan giants secured a hard-fought 2-1 away victory against Rayo Vallecano in their last league game. They are now the only team in the Spanish top flight with a 100% record this season.

Hansi Flick's men defeated Valencia 2-1 in their opening fixture and followed it up with another 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao. They've scored six goals and conceded just three so far and currently sit atop the table with nine points.

Up next, the Blaugrana will go head-to-head with Real Valladolid at their temporary home stadium of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this Saturday (August 31). They'll then take on familiar foes Girona and Villarreal in their next two matches.

