Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to sign superstar from European rivals this summer - Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reportedly wants to reunite with his Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman, who's reportedly on the cusp of leaving the Allianz Arena.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has been a key player for Bayern since arriving from PSG nearly a decade ago. In 296 appearances across competitions, the 2018 fIFA World Cup winner has contributed 64 goals and 66 assists.

Coman has a goal and an assist in two games across competitions this campaign. But GOAL has reported that the Frenchman has decided to leave the Allianz Arena.

As per El Nacional, Flick wants Coman at the Camp Nou, as there's a glaring hole in the left side of attack. Following the pair's success in the historic treble-winnning 2019-20 campaign, Flick now wants Coman at Barca to line up on the left with former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski up front and teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal on the right.

Coman has demonstrated his prowess to play between the lines and both score and provide goals from the left wing, where Barca lack a quality option. However, any potential pursuit won't be straightforward, as the attacker is contracted to the Allianz Arena till 2027.

Moreover, as per L'Equipe (via GOAL), Manchester City, Arsenal and Al-Ahli are also in the reckoning for his services, making it complicated for cash-strapped Barca to snap up the Frenchman.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona have had a good start to the season under new boss Hansi Flick, who has replaced the legendary Xavier Hernandez, who left at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Flick's side opened their campaign with a 2-1 at Valencia in their La Liga opener, with Robert Lewandowski scoring either side of the break to overturn Hugo Duro's 44th-minute opener.

The Blaugrana then repeated the scoreline in their first home game of the season, beating Athletic Club 2-1, with Lewandowski scoring a 75th-minute winner after Oihan Sancet had cancelled out Lamine Yamal's first-half opener.

In their latest league outing on Tuesday (August 27), Flick's side registered their third straight 2-1 win of the season, at Rayo Vallecano. Unai Lopez had given Vallecano a ninth-minute lead, but Barca hit back through Pedri in the 60th minute before new signing Dani Olmo bagged the winner eight minutes from time.

The Blaugrana next take on Real Valladolid at home on Saturday (August 31) in their final game before the September international break as they seek to remain atop the fledgling La Liga standings.

