Barcelona linked with surprise move for Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate, clubs will be asked to pay €40m to sign star - Reports

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, according to GOAL. Chiesa, who moved to the the Italian giants in 2020 and was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo for one season, has had many ups and downs this season and it is questionable whether he will stay with the team next year.

Per the report, sporting director Deco has Chiesa high on his list, but the Catalans must pay €40 million to sign the Italian winger, as this is his market value. Still, they could struggle to make such an offer, given the financial issues they have been dealing with.

Chiesa's future could be linked with current Juventus coach Max Allegri and whether the latter will part ways with the club, as Calciomercato reports that they don't see eye-to-eye on what position would fit Chiesa best.

Amid injury woes and struggles to get in form, the Italian winger has appeared in 28 games across all competitions this season with eight goals and two assists.

Barcelona sporting director Deco says the club has to keep its core together next season

Barcelona have their sights set on the season finale in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, but they are also preparing for their summer transfers.

There have been rumors about the team's plans for the transfer period, but sporting director Deco is adamant that La Blaugrana have to keep their core together for at least one more year and not make many changes.

"Winning teams don't change so many players every year, this team has good prospects and they want to do something special. We are happy and we don't want to sell many players," Deco said, via Daily Sports.

For the time being, though, they focus on the first leg of their quarter-final clash with PSG, which will take place in Paris on Wednesday, April 10. The second leg will be played next Tuesday, April 16, at Barcelona's home court.

