Barcelona and Liverpool have made an inquiry about a potential move for €100 million rated superstar - Reports

Barcelona and Liverpool have reportedly positioned themselves in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Sport1 News' Kenny Hau (via BarcaUniversal) reports Barca and the Reds have both made inquiries about signing Wirtz to his representatives. The European giants are joined in pursuit of the German attacker by Bayern Munich.

Wirtz, 20, has enjoyed a meteoric rise at BayArena, putting in some stunning performances that have Europe on notice. He's made 21 appearances across competitions this season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. He came seventh in the Golden Boy rankings just last month.

Barcelona boast the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri as playmaking options. But, the latter Spanish duo have dealt with injury issues this season and Xavi could do with more creative options.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp oversaw a midfield rebuild at Liverpool during the summer that saw Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister arrive. But, the Merseysiders look to further strengthen with one of European football's brightest talents.

Wirtz is valued by Transfermarkt at €100 million and has four years left on his contract. The Germany international is expected to leave BayArena in 2025.

Bayern may put their pursuit of Wirtz on hold due to Thomas Tuchel wanting to make additions in holding midfield. This could open the door for the Blaugrana and the Anfield giants to swoop.

Liverpool are reportedly among three EPL clubs showing interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo's future at Camp Nou is uncertain.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could be one to watch in next year's summer transfer window. The Uruguayan is unsure about his future at Camp Nou, although a January exit isn't expected.

90min (via TheHardTackle) reports that Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on Araujo's situation. He has three years left on his contract with the Catalan giants.

Barca's financial situation could see several high-profile stars depart. Araujo, 24, is an important member of Xavi's side, making 14 appearances across competitions this season. He's helped his side keep five clean sheets and has chipped in with one goal.

Bayern have also been showing interest with claims that Tuchel has spoken to Araujo about a potential deal. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €70 million and that type of fee could be persuasive for Barcelona to cash in.

Araujo is predominantly a center-back but he's played at right-back on five occasions this season. He's made his feelings clear about this (via the source above):

The truth is, I don’t like playing as a right-back. That’s the reality. But I always say, wherever the coach and the team ask me."

Liverpool could be eyeing Araujo as the long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk. The Uruguay international has consistently displayed the talent to become one of European football's great defenders.