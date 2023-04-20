Barcelona loanee doesn't want Camp Nou return if he isn't trusted by Xavi: Reports

Barcelona loanee Abde Ezzalzouli, aka Ez Abde, will reportedly turn down his parent club if coach Xavi does not show trust in him.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (via El Nacional), Barcelona have been impressed with Abde’s performances for Osasuna and want to bring him back from loan this summer. It has been claimed that the Blaugrana want to use him in the pre-season to see how he gets along. However, there is no certainty that he will be used regularly once the 2023-24 season gets underway.

It has been claimed that the player does not want such uncertainty about his role at Camp Nou. This means that he will turn down the 26-time La Liga champions if there is doubt about his place in the team. The 21-year-old, who played for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, wants Xavi to only bring him back if he is prepared to keep faith in him.

The left-winger has been instrumental for Osasuna in their run-up to the Copa del Rey final. Playing 317 minutes across five games, Abde has found the back of the net twice. He has been pretty impressive in La Liga as well, scoring thrice and claiming two assists in 22 games.

Osasuna are reportedly eager to keep him at the club, while the player himself is fond of England. The former Hercules man is currently valued at €8 million and his Barcelona contract expires in June 2026.

Barcelona set sights on Liverpool's midfield target

As per Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers man and Liverpool target Matheus Nunes. The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and believe the Portugal international would be a good fit. Xavi’s side are reportedly confident about signing new players despite being obligated to reduce their wage bill.

Liverpool are set to keep Barca a run for their money in their pursuit of Nunes. The Reds, who have made inquiries about Nunes, were close to signing him in January. The move fell through as Nunes was not eligible to play for a third club in the 2022-23 season (after Sporting CP and Wolves).

It is believed that Wolves are prepared to let the player go for a €45 million fee this summer. The 24-year-old central midfielder’s contract expires in June 2027.

