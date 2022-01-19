Barcelona look to sign Argentine goalkeeper as Marc-Andre ter Stegen's successor - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly targeting Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Rossi to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the long term.

According to Spanish publication AS, Rossi impressed the Blaugrana boardroom while playing against Barca in the Maradona Cup last year. Xavi Hernandez's side lost the match on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The report also suggests that the Catalan giants are preparing a bid for Rossi, although a formal offer is yet to materialize. Barcelona are said to be preparing for the exit of Neto Murara in the ongoing transfer window while also looking for ter Stegen's long-term replacement.

barcacentre @barcacentre If Neto leaves, Barcelona could go for Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustín Rossi (26), who's worth around 9 million euros. [sport] If Neto leaves, Barcelona could go for Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustín Rossi (26), who's worth around 9 million euros. [sport]

The Spanish club already have the likes of Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas, who have been with the first team for a few years now. However, both custodians are expected to collect some experience on loan before becoming regulars at the Camp Nou.

Rossi could, therefore, be the ideal fit for the club. The 26-year-old could initially start as the second-choice keeper before becoming a regular with the first team. It is worth noting that ter Stegen himself followed a similar path, initially playing second fiddle to Claudio Bravo before becoming the first-choice custodian.

Rossi's current deal with Boca expires in December 2023, which could see the club consider offers for him after the end of the 2021-22 season. Overall, he has made 103 appearances for the Argentine giants, keeping 47 clean sheets and conceding 76 goals.

The goalkeeper has also received a national team call-up, but is yet to make an appearance for La Albiceleste.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has struggled in recent times for Barcelona

Ever since becoming Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper in 2017, ter Stegen has been praised for his reflexes, distribution and ability to marshal the defense. However, the last two years have seen the German suffer a significant dip in form.

Granted, ter Stegen has often not received too much help from those in front of him. The Blaugrana's defensive frailties are well-documented, but the 29-year-old often used to bail them out. However, the shot-stopper himself has been error-prone in recent times and his mistakes have led to his side losing crucial points.

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak



Following some of the best years of his career, he experienced a massive drop.



In my latest analysis, I try and explain the reasons behind his fall.



Give it a read



barcafutbol.substack.com/p/the-anatomy-… Marc-André ter Stegen has been a very controversial figure at Barcelona lately.Following some of the best years of his career, he experienced a massive drop.In my latest analysis, I try and explain the reasons behind his fall.Give it a read Marc-André ter Stegen has been a very controversial figure at Barcelona lately.Following some of the best years of his career, he experienced a massive drop.In my latest analysis, I try and explain the reasons behind his fall.Give it a read 👇barcafutbol.substack.com/p/the-anatomy-…

He has kept just seven clean sheets across 25 matches this season while conceding 32 goals. In the 2020-21 campaign, the German international managed only 14 shutouts in 42 matches while letting in 50 goals.

These numbers are a far cry from what he managed under former managers Ernesto Valverde and Luis Enrique. Between 2014 and 2020, ter Stegen kept a respectable 90 cleansheets in 213 matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, he remains Barcelona's first choice between the posts. However, this could change very soon if his form doesn't improve.

Edited by Samya Majumdar