Barcelona looking at 25-year-old Brazilian star as Ousmane Dembele replacement: Reports

Barcelona reportedly view Leeds United star Raphina as a potential replacement for French winger Ousmane Dembele. The Brazilian has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season and is expected to secure a move away from Elland Road this summer.

According to Sport, Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was believed to be Barca's top transfer target. Xavi's side have, however, halted their pursuit of the Norwegian striker and have switched their focus to the Leeds United winger.

Barca have begun negotiations with Raphina's agent Deco, and have reportedly submitted a €35 million offer to Leeds for the 25-year-old. The club and player are rumored to have reached an agreement over his salary package. Raphina is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Catalan giants.

Raphina has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances this season. The Brazilian has been one of the shining lights in what has otherwise been a dismal campaign for the Whites. The club are currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table and are at risk of being relegated from England's top flight.

Raphina is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer regardless of Leeds United's future in the Premier League. Barcelona reportedly view him as the ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele's contract with the Catalan club is set to expire at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has been in sparkling form in recent weeks, but has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with Barcelona. The former Borussia Dortmund star has been heavily linked with a move to PSG this summer.

Barcelona could drop their interest in Raphina if Ousmane Dembele opts to stay

Ousmane Dembele was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona during the January transfer window as he had just six months left on his contract. The Frenchman failed to secure a transfer. Despite his contract situation, Dembele was reintegrated into the club's first-team by Xavi Hernandez.

The 24-year-old has thrived under Xavi in recent weeks. He has scored one goal and provided seven assists in his last five La Liga games. Dembele provided two assists in Barca's 4-0 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

He has become a key member of the club's starting line-up and has formed a formidable partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in attack.

According to Sport, Barca are planning to offer Dembele a two-year contract. Xavi is believed to be a massive fan of the French winger. Reports suggest Dembele is also keen to stay at Camp Nou and be part of Xavi's project with the club. The Spanish giants could therefore drop their interest in Raphina if Ousmane Dembele decides to extend his contract with the club.

