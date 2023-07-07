Barcelona looking at former La Masia star as potential free agent signing this summer - Reports

Barcelona are eyeing a surprise move for 28-year-old free agent Gerard Gumbau as they continue to search for Sergio Busquets' replacement.

The legendary Spanish midfielder left the Catalan club this summer on a free transfer to join Inter Miami, leaving a huge void. Barca's financial resources, or rather the lack of it, have forced them to compromise on their targets in defensive midfield.

They earmarked Oriol Romeu as a potential summer signing but he could cost them around €8 million. While that is a figure they can afford, they are reportedly not eager to splash it on a player who will turn 32 in September.

In the meantime, another La Masia graduate has come in their radar. According to SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal), Gumbau is being considered a cost-effective option to bolster the defensive midfield area.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder is a free agent after running down his contract with Elche last month. He is coming off the back of a decent domestic season, where he racked up seven assists and one goal in 38 games across competitions.

Gumbau was at Barcelona for three years from 2014 to 2017, where he largely represented their B team. He did, however, make nine senior appearances for the Blaugrana during that time.

Barca have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City to bolster their midfield which already consists of Pedri, Gavi, Franck Kessie, Pablo Torre and Frenkie de Jong.

PSG to target Barcelona star if Kylian Mbappe leaves

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe leaving in the same transfer window would be a hammer blow for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). But as things stand, it is a situation that can happen.

The Paris-based giants have transfer-listed Mbappe and placed a €200 million price tag on him after it became clear he won't extend his stay at the club beyond June 2024. Real Madrid are keen on signing him but they want to wait until 2024 to sign him as a free agent.

According to journalist Santi Aouna (h/t @ManagingBarca on Twitter), if PSG lose Mbappe this summer, they will make a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. The Barcelona winger signed a two-year deal last summer which included a €50 million clause.

Les Parisiens could look to trigger that clause and sign the 26-year-old to bolster their attack. However, the player's agent has apparently stated that he will not leave Spotify Camp Nou this summer.

Dembele has registered 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 games for Barcelona since his €135 million move from Borussia Dortmund six years ago. The Catalan giants are believed to be in talks with him over a new contract.

