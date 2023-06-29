Barcelona given boost as key player willing to stay at club despite having €50m exit clause - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their bid to keep Ousmane Dembele at the club beyond June 2024.

The French winger was on the verge of leaving the club on a free transfer last summer but signed a two-year extension with a €50 million release clause. Barca understandably don't want to lose their star winger for that amount this summer.

According to journalist Fernando Polo (h/t Fabrizio Romano), the club have been in negotiations with Dembele to extend his stay at the club. The player's agent, Moussa Sissoko, has informed the Blaugrana outfit that they will not use the buyout clause to leave this summer.

This confirmation from Sissoko's side will come as a relief to Xavi Hernandez, who reportedly considers Dembele untouchable in his team. He ended last season with eight goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old, who cost Barca €105 million in transfer fees in 2017, is expected to retain his spot down the right flank over Raphinha next season. His pace, ball control, passing and finish skills make him one of the hardest wingers to mark on his day.

According to a report from El Nacional last month, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were reportedly keen to sign the player. But it seems that Barca will eventually succeed in keeping him at the club beyond the summer.

Dembele sets UEFA Champions League goal for Barcelona next season

Ousmane Dembele has stated that Barcelona will aim to win the UEFA Champions League next season after back-to-back group-stage exits in the competition.

Barca finished third in Group C last season, below Bayern Munich and eventual silver-medalists Inter Milan. Dembele featured in all six group games and scored one goal and provided two assists.

Speaking in an interview with the club's official website earlier this month, the former Borussia Dortmund winger set out Barca's goals for next season. He said:

"Everyone wants to win the Champions League again because we haven't achieved it for many years. I hope everything goes well in Europe next season. The Champions League does not forgive and if you make a mistake, you are out.

"You always have to be very focused. This is so. But we're still very excited about the Champions League and we'll see what happens next season"

Dembele has never progressed beyond the semi-final stage of the competition while Barcelona last won it in the 2014-15 season.

