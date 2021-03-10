Barcelona looking to bring in David Alaba and offload Philippe Coutinho under new President Joan Laporta this summer - Reports

Barcelona's latest presidential elections have breathed life into their links for their moves in the transfer market this summer, after Joan Laporta won a resounding victory on Sunday.

✈️ Joan Laporta is traveling with the team to Paris for #PSGBarça. 💪🟦🟥 pic.twitter.com/rg9qJ8hf5E — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 9, 2021

As per Spanish publication AS, the Blaugrana's new president has already made contact with Pini Zahavi and Fali Ramadani, the representatives of Austrian defender David Alaba for potential move in the summer.

Big and realistic additions to the squad were promised during Laporta's presidential campaign and he believes that signing the Austrian, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of this season, could be a big boost to the squad given the club's financial situation.

The 28-year-old's positional versatility, which allows him to play as a left-back, central defender, and even deputise in midfield, along with his contract-status in Germany, has made him a lucrative transfer target across Europe.

The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the Austrian but he is most heavily rumoured to join Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid next summer.

'Let battle begin'

Laporta expresses interest in the services of Madrid targets Alaba and Haaland.

Today's front cover of AS.https://t.co/zSR8RAqvDu pic.twitter.com/aGRklyqhSV — AS English (@English_AS) March 9, 2021

As per AS, Laporta is also looking to make way for new additions by 'offloading' Philippe Coutinho and his inflated salary next season, and the club president will be shifting his attention to the contract situation of many of the older players at the club, as well as the future of Lionel Messi.

Unsure if Lionel Messi continues at Barcelona following Laporta's victory: Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Advertisement

Joan Laporta's election campaign was heavily centered around the long-term future of Lionel Messi, as the 34-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season at the Nou Camp.

During his campaign, Laporta had assured that no other candidate would be able to keep Messi with the Bluagrana, given his relationship with the Argentine during his previous stint as Barcelona president (2003-2010).

Recently, however, manager Ronald Koeman expressed his concerns about Messi singing a new deal, and whether or not Laporta's election will have an impact on his decision or not.

"I don't know if it's more likely for Messi to continue (at Barca now that Laporta is president)," Koeman said ahead of Barcelona's Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain. "It's true that Laporta has a past with Leo and other players. That is positive, but I don't know (if that will help) – he has said that he will decide."

"Only Leo knows what he will do. Hopefully, he continues with us. We all want him to stay," the Dutchman added.