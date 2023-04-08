Barcelona are looking to replace star signed in the summer with player they sent out on loan this season - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are looking to replace summer signing Raphinha with Ez Abde next season.

Abde is currently out on loan at Osasuna. He has made 35 appearances for the Spanish club this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Raphinha, meanwhile, was signed in the summer for a fee of €58 million plus seven variables. He has since scored nine goals and has provided nine assists in 39 matches.

Raphinha in action

While the Brazilian has displayed patches of brilliance, his inconsistency has been a worrisome factor. The winger, who arrived from Leeds United, is reportedly yet to completely convince the club's hierarchy.

A move away from the club could be on the cards for Raphinha as Barcelona might want to cash in on him. Ez Abde, a talented prospect, could be given the chance in the first team next season to establish himself.

Barcelona manager Xavi claimed his team were run over in the second half against Real Madrid

Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona were recently ousted from the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 4-0 loss against Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-finals of the competition.

Xavi claimed after the game that his team were run over in the second half after a positive performance in the first 45 minutes.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Spanish manager said (via Barca Universal):

“I said that Madrid were favorites. We have to congratulate Madrid. They compete very well in Cup competitions. It’s a shame, but we played against the Champions League winners. I already told you how difficult it was to beat this team.”

He further said:

“This is Madrid. In the first half, they didn’t dominate the match, and we created much more but they scored the first goal. We know it. It’s how they won the Champions League last year.”

Barca, though, look well on their way to winning the La Liga title. They have 71 points from 29 matches and hold a 12-point lead over Real Madrid. They will take on Girona next in a La Liga home clash on April 11.

