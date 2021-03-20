Barcelona looking to sell struggling defender this summer - Reports

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are looking to part ways with left-back Junior Firpo.

The 24-year-old moved to Barcelona from Real Betis for €18 million in 2019. He made his debut against his former side as the Blaugrana grabbed an emphatic 5-2 win at Camp Nou.

After making 11 starts and 17 appearances in his first season with Barcelona, the defender is now struggling to pin a regular role in Ronald Koeman's squad.

🔄 (FIRPO): Napoli insist on signing Junior Firpo on a two-year loan with an option to buy.



• Barça want to sell Firpo permanently as they want immediate money and value him at €20m. Several Premier League clubs are also interested.#FCB #Transfers 🇪🇸



Via (🟡): @sport pic.twitter.com/GBRsND8s4g — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 17, 2021

The Spaniard has been frozen out of the squad by the Dutch manager, who has handed him just 240 minutes of action in La Liga this season.

He was handed a little above 250 minutes of action in the UEFA Champions League and has failed to make a single appearance in domestic cup competitions.

Junior Firpo's future at Camp Nou now looks uncertain, with reports claiming that Ronald Koeman has no plans for him and is now looking for a replacement.

Barcelona are looking to sell the defender this summer but will only do so if the right offer is presented.

Napoli interested in signing Barcelona's Junior Firpo

Barcelona defender Junior Firpo has fallen out of favour with Ronald Koeman

Advertisement

According to reports from Spain, Napoli have rekindled their interest in Junior Firpo and are aiming for a potential summer move for him.

Napoli were keen on signing the Barcelona man last summer, but a deal did not materialize as both clubs failed to reach an agreement.

However, while the Italian outfit have registered fresh interest in the defender, they only want a two-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to listen to loan offers for the wantaway defender as they look to cash in on his €20 million price tag.

West Ham have been presented with the chance to sign Barcelona defender Junior Firpo in the summer.



(via SPORT) pic.twitter.com/9JyuUKSkd4 — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) March 19, 2021

Interest in Junior Firpo is high, with several clubs from the English Premier League and Italian Serie A monitoring his situation.

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest in the player, while Atalanta are also keeping tabs on him.