Barcelona looking to sign €45 million rated striker this summer - Reports

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Barcelona are keen on signing Spanish striker Alvaro Morata this summer. The 28-year old is currently on loan at Juventus from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

However, due to the current financial conditions, Juventus will be unable to activate the €45 million release clause in Morata's contract. It is understood the Spanish international will return to Atletico Madrid this summer.

This would leave the door open for Barcelona to come and sign Morata from their rivals. Barcelona are looking for a major squad overhaul this summer with president Joan Laporta keen to refresh the attack at the club.

If Alvaro Morata does join Barcelona, it would see him play for all three Spanish giants in his career. The 28-year old hails from Real Madrid's youth academy, played for Atletico Madrid during the 2019-20 season and is now on course to join Barcelona.

Barcelona have always liked Álvaro Morata and although the striker has many options to continue at Juventus, he could be an affordable option for the Blaugrana this summer. [md] pic.twitter.com/fFFctUDgPv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 20, 2021

Barcelona looking to strengthen their attack with some big name players

Apart from rumors linking Alvaro Morata to Barcelona, the Catalan giants are also in for Manchester City's Sergio Agüero. According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine forward is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer on a two-year deal.

Manager Ronald Koeman is also keen on signing Dutch forward Memphis Depay from Lyon this summer. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona for two seasons now. Depay's contract is up this summer, making it easier for Blaugrana to swoop-in for the 27-year old.

Morata has scored 18 goals this season for Juventus. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, Alvaro Morata seems to be a perfect match for Barcelona. The 28-year old is well suited to La Liga, having previously played for both Madrid clubs. Signing Alvaro Morata could also be a cheap option for Barcelona as they look to strengthen their attack.

The Spaniard will cost less than half of what clubs across Europe will have to pay for a superstar striker like Erling Haaland or Harry Kane.

Despite not being a regular starter at Juventus this season, Alvaro Morata has still managed to score 18 goals this season and looks like the torrid time at Chelsea is behind him for good.

Spain manager Luis Enrique is set to announce the squad for Euro 2020 on the 27th of May, with Alvaro Morata extremely likely to make the cut. The 28-year old has 19 goals in 39 caps for Spain.

🔄 (MORATA): Álvaro Morata has an uncertain future and is already linked to Barcelona.



• Morata could be an affordable option for the club. Also, his representative Juanma López has a good relationship with Alemany and Planes.#FCB #Transfers 🇪🇸



Via (🟠): @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/AYWx8rcuru — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 20, 2021