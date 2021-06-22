Barcelona looking to sign Italy's Euro 2020 star this summer - Reports

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne is currently on Barcelona's radar as the Catalan giants look to bolster their attack even more, according to Italian outlet Sportitalia (via MARCA).

Lorenzo Insigne is having a wonderful Euro 2020 with the Napoli forward scoring against Turkey in Italy's opening game in Rome. Insigne's performance at Euro 2020 has caught the eye of Barcelona as they look to sign yet another attacking player after signing Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on free transfers.

With Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho facing uncertain futures at the club, Barcelona will need to sign another forward despite already signing two free agents this summer.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

🚨 Barcelona are one of the many teams that expressed interest in Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne 🇮🇹. The Italian forward haven't renewed the contract yet which expires in 2022. #Napoli #Barca



(via @Glongari🌕) — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) June 21, 2021

Barcelona looking to take advantage of Lorenzo Insigne's contract situation at Napoli

Interest in Lorenzo Insigne from Europe's elite clubs like Barcelona was inevitable. The 30-year-old forward only has one year remaining on his Napoli contract. However, due to internal tensions between the player and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, Insigne is far from signing a contract extension.

With the departure of manager Gennaro Gattuso and the failure to qualify for the Champions League, it has only made things difficult for Napoli to offer a new deal to their academy graduate.

Barcelona are looking to take advantage of this situation. Napoli will be willing to listen to offers as they do not want Insigne to leave Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on a free transfer come next summer.

Lorenzo Insigne has been Napoli's talisman. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Transfermarkt currently values the Italian international at €48 million. However, Barcelona could probably sign the 30-year-old forward for much less as his contract is expiring in 12 months time.

However, any deal that would take place will happen after Euro 2020. Insigne wants to wait until the end of the tournament as a better showing can help him negotiate a much higher salary from Barcelona or any other club interested in him.

With Lorenzo Insigne already 30-years old, this might be the right time for him to move to another league and seek a different challenge.

Insigne scored 19 league goals for Napoli last season, the most he has scored in a single season for the Partenopei.

Barca keeping tabs on Insigne https://t.co/HE5uhbqdlH — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) June 21, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava