Barcelona looking at signing Serie A star as potential backup for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in summer: Reports

Barcelona are allegedly interested in snapping up Lazio loanee Luis Maximiano as a potential backup option for first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ahead of the next campaign.

Maximiano, 25, left Lazio on a season-long loan move to join La Liga outfit Almeria last summer. He has registered four clean sheets in 24 games across competitions for his current team, conceding 45 goals.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are currently hoping to sign a shot-stopper with Inaki Pena deemed to be not good enough as second-choice. Hence, they have identified Maximiano as a target.

Maximiano, who left Granada to join Lazio on a permanent transfer worth over €10 million in 2022, is believed to return to his parent club at the end of the season. He is likely to be offloaded this summer as Lazio currently have Ivan Provedel as their starting goalkeeper.

Before joining Almeria, the Portuguese made six appearances across competitions for Lazio. The Sporting CP youth product kept four clean sheets and shipped three goals for the Serie A outfit past campaign.

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen returned to action for Barcelona after dealing with his back injury earlier this month. The 31-year-old has overseen nine shutouts in 21 games for the Catalan giants so far this campaign.

Philippe Coutinho offers thoughts on Xavi's decision to leave Barcelona at end of term

During an interaction with SPORT, ex-Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho was asked to opine on Xavi Hernandez's recent decision to step down as Blaugrana manager. He replied (h/t Barca Universal):

"Has Xavi made the right decision to leave? I don't know, but what I can say is that he has been a great player, a great coach although I coincided with him for a short time. At the club, they are doing a reformulation, but surely Barça will always be among the greats."

Sharing his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp and Hansi Flick, who have lately popped up as two potential successors to Xavi, Coutinho elaborated:

"They are two great coaches. I have trained under both of them and the truth is that I had a very good relationship with them and their teams have always played very well. Any of these options is very good for any team in the world."

Barcelona, who won the 2022-23 La Liga title under Xavi's leadership past season, have struggled to maintain a title charge this term. The Catalans are currently third with 57 points from 26 league games so far, two points off Girona and eight behind leaders Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana, who have conceded 52 goals in 38 overall outings this season, will next be in action at Athletic Club in their La Liga away clash on Sunday (March 3).