Barcelona lower asking price to just €15 million for 28-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eager to part ways with Dutch forward Memphis Depay this summer despite his impressive performances last season.

According to Helena Condis Edo from COPE (via Fichajes.net), Barcelona have lowered their asking price for the 28-year-old to just €15 million. Depay's contract is set to expire in 2023.

The Catalan giants are in need of funds due to their dire financial situation and are therefore desperate to sell Depay this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Memphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on "low" transfer conditions.

Memphis joined the Blaugranas on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract with Lyon. He enjoyed an impressive start to life at Camp Nou, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga games.

Injuries and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres during the January transfer window saw him fall down the pecking order during the second half of the campaign.

Depay ended the season with an impressive tally of 12 goals in 28 league games and helped the Catalan club finish second in the La Liga table.

Despite his consistent performances, he has been deemed surplus to requirements as the club have signed Raphniha and Robert Lewandowski, and extended Ousmane Dembele's contract this summer.

Barcelona's reportedly offered Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign the Dutchman for €20 million a couple of weeks ago. However, the club are yet to receive any bids for the 28-year-old and have therefore reduced their asking price to €15 million.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Memphis Depay

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing Memphis Depay. The club part ways with Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan earlier this month. The Belgian's departure has left the club short of strikers.

Kai Havertz enjoyed an impressive end to the 2021-22 campaign, scoring six goals in last 12 Premier League games and is therefore expected to lead the club's attack next season.

Timo Werner is likely to compete with Havertz for a place in the starting line-up, but the former RB Leipzig star has struggled to live up to expectations since joining the Blues in 2020. Tuchel will therefore be keen to sign a top-quality striker to provide cover and competition to Havertz and Werner next season.

Memphis Depay could be keen to return to the Premier League as he will have a point to prove after his dismal one-and-a-half year stint with Manchester United.

