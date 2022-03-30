Barcelona and Lyon keen to snap up Arsenal star on a free transfer this summer: Reports

Arsenal skipper Alexandre Lacazette could be set for a move on a free transfer to Barcelona or Lyon, as per reports from The Sun.

The 30-year-old looks destined to become a free agent with his current deal at the Emirates expiring at the end of the season. The Frenchman is believed to be the subject of interest from Barcelona as well as his former club Olympique Lyonnais.

Lacezette had a memorable spell with Lyon before joining the Gunners on a then club-record fee of £52.7 million. The Frenchman came through the academy ranks of Les Gones. He scored a total of 129 goals in 275 games for the Ligue 1 side while also turning provider on 43 occasions.

During his time at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the Arsenal attacker won one Coupe de France and one Trophée des Champions while securing the Ligue 1 Golden Boot once.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has publicly declared his desire to bring the striker back to France this summer last month, as per The Sun. According to the report, Lyon are looking to offer their former star striker an opportunity to return to his boyhood club.

However, they are set to face competition from Barcelona, who are also said to be keen on the Arsenal skipper. A move to Camp Nou will see the 30-year-old reunite with his former Gunners teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Meanwhile, the north London side are willing to offer their captain a one-year deal with the option of a further season. The Sun claims that Mikel Arteta views the Frenchman as a true leader in the dressing room. The Spaniard wants to keep him as a backup option with the club eyeing a new number nine.

Should Arsenal keep Lacazette beyond this summer?

Lacazette might not be having the season of his life this time around for Arsenal but he is still a pivotal member of Mikel Arteta's side. The 30-year-old has managed to find the back of the net just six times in 29 games across all competitions. However, his assists tally of eight is quite impressive.

The Frenchman has particularly caught the eye thanks to his brilliant hold-up play, bringing the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe into the game.

The players also seem to be relishing playing under their new skipper and his departure will mean that Mikel Arteta's squad will once again need a leader. It would be sensible for the north London club to keep Lacazette at the Emirates beyond this summer but only if he agrees to a modest wage package.

