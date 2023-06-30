Barcelona have made an official offer for 18-year-old star linked with Real Madrid move - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly made an approach to sign highly-rated Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler, a player who has previously been linked with Real Madrid. As per journalist Ertan Süzgün, the Blaugrana have made an offer to Fenerbahce that will see the Turkish giants retain their priced asset for another season.

According to Süzgün, Guler and his family will make their decision after meeting with Barcelona's new sporting director Deco. Guler, who has been christened as 'The Turkish Messi', is thought to have a release clause of just €17.5 million in his contract.

Ertan Süzgün @ertansuzgun



Barcelona, Fenerbahçe'ye Arda için oyuncunun 1 sene daha İstanbul'da kalacağı şekilde bir planlama sundu.



Arda ve ailesi, sportif direktör Deco ile görüştükten sonra kararını verecek.



#yüzdeyüz ÖZEL - Barcelona, Arda Güler transferi için Fenerbahçe'ye resmi teklif yaptı.Barcelona, Fenerbahçe'ye Arda için oyuncunun 1 sene daha İstanbul'da kalacağı şekilde bir planlama sundu.Arda ve ailesi, sportif direktör Deco ile görüştükten sonra kararını verecek. ÖZEL - Barcelona, Arda Güler transferi için Fenerbahçe'ye resmi teklif yaptı.Barcelona, Fenerbahçe'ye Arda için oyuncunun 1 sene daha İstanbul'da kalacağı şekilde bir planlama sundu.Arda ve ailesi, sportif direktör Deco ile görüştükten sonra kararını verecek.#yüzdeyüz https://t.co/INKgmc75lT

The Turkish sensation has been making waves in Fenerbahce colors at a very young age. Aged just 18, he is regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football right now and has quite naturally been linked with a host of clubs.

Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid have been named as admirers of the teenager in recent weeks. The Fenerbahce youngster has also been linked with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

Guler joined Fenebahce's youth ranks from Gençlerbirliği in 2019 and made his debut in 2021 when he was just 16. He has since established himself as a regular for the Turkish giants and has also been capped four times for Turkey.

The youngster made 35 appearances for the Yellow Canaries last season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in the process. Guler is a left-footed player gifted with incredible technique and is best suited as a number ten or on the right flank.

Barca have already acquired Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer while Real Madrid have also bolstered their midfield ranks with Jude Bellingham. Guler could prove to be a solid long-term addition to the Blaugrana if the Catalan giants are able to pull off the deal.

Barcelona make shock offer to sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder

Barcelona have reportedly made an approach to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Dani Parejo. The Catalan side reportedly view the Spaniard as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has left for Inter Miami.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Parejo has been offered a one-year deal by the Catalan giants with the option of another year. The Villarreal star has a clause in his contract that makes him available on a free transfer this summer.

Parejo came through the youth ranks of Real Madrid but failed to break into Los Blancos' senior side. He played just five games for the Spanish capital club and eventually made a name for himself at Getafe, Valencia and Villarreal.

Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich are understood to be Barcelona's top choices in the number six roles but the club do not have the financial means to sign either. Marcelo Brozovic was also a target for Xavi, but the Croatian is reportedly set for a move to Saudi Arabia.

