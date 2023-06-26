Barcelona make shock offer to sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

Barcelona have tabled an offer to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Dani Parejo. The Catalan side see him as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has left for Inter Miami.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Parejo has a one-year contract on his table, with the option of another year. He has a clause in his Villarreal contract that can let him leave the club for free this summer.

He played just five matches for Real Madrid and was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers before getting sold to Getafe in 2009. The defensive midfielder is the new #1 target after several other options were ruled out for various reasons.

Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich were reported to be the top targets, but Barcelona are unable to afford their respective fee. The Spaniard has a €60 million release clause, while Bayern Munich were unwilling to listen to offers for the German.

Marcelo Brozovic was also a target for Xavi, but the Inter Milan star is reportedly set for a move to Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr are in talks and have tabled a €20 million per season deal for the midfielder.

Xavi demands Barcelona to sign a defensive midfielder

Xavi has been adamant about Barcelona signing a midfielder this summer as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. He has stated that the academy does not have any player that suits the profile he needs and claimed that he depends on the market.

He told the media (via SPORT):

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. [That's] the natural replacement for Busi."

He added:

"Yes, there have been some. Samper, Oriol Romeu? Yaya Toure had to leave, a spectacular player. We've been lucky that Busquets has never been injured. Players eventually decide that they have to leave. Now it's time to find a replacement because we're not sure if we have one at home."

Xavi continued:

"We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player, it is key to be able to compete next season,"

Oriol Romeu is also reported to be a target for Barcelona and the club are open to getting the La Masia graduate back. He is available for €10 million, as per MARCA.

