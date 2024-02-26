Barcelona make contact with Xavi replacement as Deco looks to finalize deal - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with former Germany and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick to replace Xavi at the Camp Nou. Sporting director Deco is working on finalizing the deal, but is reportedly proceeding with caution.

Xavi made the shocking announcement to vacate his seat as manager at the end of the season after the Blaugrana suffered a 5-3 loss against Villarreal. He explained the mental strain he was under at the club, claiming that he was a "positive guy but the battery levels keep running out".

Ever since, Barca have been on the hunt for their next manager. There have been a number of candidates linked with the job, including Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. However, Hansi Flick seems to be the likeliest candidate after his agent Pini Zahavi was spotted at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys during the Blaugrana's 4-0 win over Getafe.

Zahavi also represents Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who plays for Barcelona. However, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Fichajes.net), Zahavi was in Catalonia to discuss Hansi Flick becoming the next Barcelona manager with club president Joan Laporta.

Despite the reports, sporting director Deco has decided on a measured approach to choosing their next coach. While Flick is widely seen as the most likely successor, Deco has opted to remain cautious.

The sporting director has already said that whoever becomes the next manager must focus on the Barcelona DNA. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Barca’s DNA has always been to have quality players and the style has always been tried to be maintained, so there is no discussion about that. Many coaches have been here and the best players in history have passed through this club and the idea has always been to want to play beautiful football.”

Barcelona interested in Everton midfielder: Reports

The Blaugrana are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who has exceeded expectations with his performances in the Premier League this season. He is a highly coveted player, wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, and Barca are one of them.

According to SPORT (via Football Espana), the Blaugrana are willing to make an offer worth €40 million for his services and Deco has made contact with the Toffees. However, the Premier League outfit are believed to be holding out for at least €60 million.

Barcelona would need to sell players to raise the funds to sign the 22-year-old, who has made 20 Premier League appearances this season. If they dawdle in making their move for Onana, the midfielder could be picked up by other interested clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal.