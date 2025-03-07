Barcelona make decision on signing 31-year-old Premier League star in free transfer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly responded to an offer to sign Arsenal star Thomas Partey as a free agent this summer. The 31-year-old is serving the final six months of his contract at the Emirates, set to expire in June 2025.

Partey has made 40 appearances for Arsenal across competitions this season, recording three goals and three assists. The Ghana international is a versatile player who has operated both as a pivot and a right-back for Mikel Arteta. However, with the Gunners linked to Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, these may be Partey's final months at the Emirates.

According to SPORT (h/t Metro UK), Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign Thomas Partey from Arsenal this summer. However, the Catalans have decided to stall the deal for now as they are unable to make a concrete offer for the Ghana international. Given Barca's well-documented financial issues, their ability to make an offer in the future also remains dicey.

Moreover, Barcelona may not need to prioritize signing a pivot as of now. The Catalans have benefitted from the services of academy graduate Marc Casado this season, while Flick has also employed Frenkie de Jong in the position. Moreover, La Masia gem Marc Bernal can also be an option after returning from injury.

Thomas Partey could help Barca reinforce their right-back position as an alternative to Jules Kounde. However, the club could benefit from prioritizing other signings, such as that of a left winger or a replacement striker. It remains to be seen where Partey ends up this summer, with no reports of Arsenal renewing his deal so far.

Barcelona and Arsenal in race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes: Reports

Bruno Guimaraes - Source: Getty

According to Caught Offside, Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United this summer. The Catalans reportedly see the midfielder as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked to an exit from the club in recent weeks.

The aforementioned report claims that Barcelona's earlier effort to sign the Brazilian did not materialize due to Frenkie de Jong's presence at the club. However, the Dutchman's contract is set to expire in June 2026 with no reports of a renewal.

Bruno Guimaraes is a versatile midfielder who has played both a central and defensive role for the Magpies. He could help strengthen the Blaugrana midfield and also add some much-needed experience to the young squad comprising mostly academy graduates. The midfielder has contributed two goals in eight assists in 35 appearances for Newcastle United this season.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes has been linked to Arsenal in the past, with Manchester City also on the radar. The Gunners, however, are reportedly focusing on a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi in the pivot role. It remains to be seen if Arsenal give Barca competition to secure Guimaraes's signing this summer.

