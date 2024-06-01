Barcelona make firm decision on Joao Felix; inform Atletico Madrid of their offer - Reports

According to a report from Marca, Barcelona have ruled out a permanent move for Portuguese forward Joao Felix this summer. The Catalans have duly informed his parent club Atletico Madrid and will look to work towards another loan deal for him.

The 24-year-old forward joined Blaugrana last season on loan with an option to make the move permanent. In his 44 appearances for the club, he bagged 10 goals and six assists across competitions.

His performances were not enough to secure any silverware for Los Cules and the team parted ways with manager Xavi Hernandez at the end of the season. The departure of the manager who brought him in will have played a part in Blaugrana not being keen on signing him permanently.

Trending

Another reason Barcelona will not be keen to sign him are their widely publicised financial problems.

Felix cost Atleti north of €100 million and while he has run down the bulk of his long contract, he still has a few years to go. He is unlikely to come cheap and the Catalans will likely consider an option from the academy or the freshly signed Victor Roque.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti comments on Barcelona sacking Xavi

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has sympathy for former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez following his sacking. The Spanish manager, who is also a legend at the club, was sacked before the end of the season following a second-place finish in La Liga.

The Blaugrana and their club legend endured a tense final season together, with the World Cup winner even announcing that he would quit at the end of the season. However, Xavi was convinced to remain at the club for the final year of his contract only to be sacked before the new season.

Speaking at his press conference before his Los Blancos side faced Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in the UEFA Champions League final, Ancelotti said:

“Xavi? This is the first time he has been sacked and with time I think he will understand it is part of the job. When there is not a good relationship between the club and the coach, separation is the best thing. It happened to me several times.”

It will be bittersweet for the Barcelona legend to receive words of comfort from the manager of his boyhood club’s eternal rivals. However, Xavi will take heart in the fact that he is a young manager with his best years ahead of him. Barca have hired German manager Hansi Flick ahead of the 2024-25 season.