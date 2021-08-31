Barcelona make late move for Atletico Madrid forward - Reports

Barcelona are keen to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on a loan deal. The Catalan giants have submitted a late bid via the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

Barcelona want to bring in Felix on a season-long loan. However, reports have stated that the La Liga champions have replied with a resounding 'no' to the deal.

The transfer window is set to shut after August 31 and Barcelona might try and sweeten the pot to convince Atletico to loan their young forward. Jorge Mendes is believed to be driving the deal.

Why Atletico Madrid are not keen to loan out Felix

Atletico signed Joao Felix two seasons back as a teenager from SL Benfica. They shelled out a mammoth €126m to rope in the Portuguese forward.

In his two years at Atletico Madrid, Felix has gone on to make 58 La Liga appearances for the club, scoring 13 times and providing six assists.

Felix's development has not been at the level Atletico might have expected of a player they signed for a club-record fee. However, there is little doubting his overall potential and the club believe the Portuguese forward will deliver in the future.

As for loaning Felix to Barcelona, Atletico are less than keen to strengthen their direct rival by giving away one of their prime assets. Los Rojablancos won La Liga last season and are keen to repeat the feat at the end of the current campaign.

Atletico are also against a deal in the final hours of the transfer window. It will leave the club with very little time to look for a replacement option.

Parecerá surrealista, pero es cierto. A través de Jorge Mendes, el FC Barcelona ha planteado al Atlético de Madrid una cesión, sin dinero de por medio, por João Félix. Mendes y FCB insisten. Fuentes del Atleti confirman el interés azulgrana, pero no contemplan la salida de João. — Rubén Uría (@rubenuria) August 30, 2021

Why Barcelona are keen on Felix

Barcelona have had a turbulent summer. They are already in deep financial trouble heading into the new season, courtesy of the economic mismanagement of their former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

New chief Joan Laporta tried to gloss over the situation by issuing a fresh loan and signing new players for free. However, the big setback came when they were unable to renew the contract of club legend Lionel Messi.

This is the word of Leo #Messi: pic.twitter.com/k0btQ7k1py — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

It left Barcelona with a glaring hole in their team and the club as a whole. The likes of Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann are expected to take over attacking responsibilities at the club.

However, it is rather difficult for one or two players to replace the magnanimous effect of Lionel Messi. The club are therefore trying to wrap up a few more deals to give more support to the strikers.

A deal for Felix on loan would ideally be a good move for Barcelona. However, the possibility of signing a key player from a direct rival on deadline day on a loan deal is less than likely.

Edited by Samya Majumdar