Barcelona make offer close to €10 million for player dubbed 'new Pedri' - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly readying an offer for Las Palmas playmaker Alberto Moleiro, who the Spanish press are dubbing 'the new Pedri'.

The 18-year-old made 35 appearances in Spain's second tier last season as he helped his side to a fourth-place finish while also contributing three goals.

According to Fichajes.net, the Blaugrana are willing to pay €10 million for the wonderkid, who plays for the same team that Pedri did when Barca snapped him up two years ago.

The teenager, whose Las Palmas contract runs until 2026, has already attracted interest from the likes of European powerhouses such as Arsenal and AC Milan this summer.

Moleiro is most comfortable on the left wing but can also play on the right side of the attack, as well as a central attacking midfielder and also in the number 8 role. The starlet has already played eight times for the Spain U-19 side and is expected to be a big player for his country in the future.

Moleiro would be competing for a place in an already stacked Barca midfield. If signed, he would compete with the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, in addition to new signing Pablo Torre, the side's brand new signing from Racing Santander.

Dani Alves slams Barcelona for lack of respect following his exit

Dani Alves went from a wonderkid on the verge of beginning his Barca career to a Blaugrana legend who has just left Camp Nou for the second time.

The 39-year-old right-back played 17 times for the Catalonian giants last term as he returned after five-and-a-half years away. However, he is once again searching for a new club after Barca did not renew his contract.

In an interview with The Guardian, Alves slammed the club for the manner of his departure. The Brazilian international claimed:

“I left happy to have returned to Barcelona. I dreamed for five years wanting to live this second moment. The only thing I didn’t like was how my departure was handled. Since I arrived, I made it very clear that I wasn’t any more a 20-year-old guy and that I wanted things to be done head-on, without hiding things."

The legendary full-back further added:

“But this club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona don’t care about the people who made history for the club. As a Barca fan, I would like Barcelona to do things differently. I’m not talking about myself because my situation was another scenario. I am eternally grateful to Xavi and the president for bringing me back."

