Barcelona make one last approach to sign superstar striker: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly made one last attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are considered to be leading the race for the Norwegian striker.

Barca had hinted earlier that they will not pursue the signing of Haaland. Club president Joan Laporta had told Mundo Deportivo (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We will not complete any signing that could put the club at risk. That's our philosophy. You can talk about players, about big money deals but remember: Barcelona is not going to lose its head."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"You can talk about players, about big money deals but remember: Barcelona is not going to lose its head", he told Barça president Laporta on Erling Haaland deal: "We will not complete any signing that could put the club at risk. That's our philosophy"."You can talk about players, about big money deals but remember: Barcelona is not going to lose its head", he told @mundodeportivo Barça president Laporta on Erling Haaland deal: "We will not complete any signing that could put the club at risk. That's our philosophy". ⚠️ #FCB"You can talk about players, about big money deals but remember: Barcelona is not going to lose its head", he told @mundodeportivo. https://t.co/m3ENgI2qCr

However, SPORT claims that Barca are keen to make one last attempt to sign the 21-year-old scoring machine. They are reportedly ready to pay the €75 million release clause and are also prepared to pay €190 million in wages over a period of five years.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona have made their final offer for Erling Haaland. It totals €190m for the next 5 seasons, plus the activation of his €75m release clause. The player will take the final decision regarding his future in the next few weeks. Barcelona have made their final offer for Erling Haaland. It totals €190m for the next 5 seasons, plus the activation of his €75m release clause. The player will take the final decision regarding his future in the next few weeks.— @sport https://t.co/5L3rI9Uf6w

Barca are not exactly on the same financial footing as a Manchester City due to budget constraints and the new La Liga wage rules. However, having signed the majority of their players on free transfers or loan deals over the last 12 months, they could be equipped to shell out big money for Haaland.

Do Barcelona need Erling Haaland?

The 21-year-old is a goalscoring machine and has returned 80 strikes in 78 games for Dortmund since joining them in 2020. He is also a big tournament player, having registered 21 goals in 17 appearances.

It would feel improbable that any side will not want to add Haaland to their team right now.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal @FabrizioRomano : "Haaland is thinking about everything. He will not prioritize the money. In the past, he preferred Salzburg over Juve and Dortmund over United. The project will be vital." .@FabrizioRomano: "Haaland is thinking about everything. He will not prioritize the money. In the past, he preferred Salzburg over Juve and Dortmund over United. The project will be vital." https://t.co/QzB8m8M00Q

But Barca are in a rebuilding phase. Moreover, their forward line seems to be gelling well at the moment. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres are proving to be good signings for cheap money.

Haaland is likely to come with a huge financial deal along with agent fees, which could disrupt Barca's plans to rebuild the squad within their wage limits.

Aubameyang has registered nine goals in 11 matches for Barca. He has linked up really well with the other forwards in the side.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Official: Aubameyang has been nominated for the LaLiga player of the month for March. | Official: Aubameyang has been nominated for the LaLiga player of the month for March. #fcblive ✅| Official: Aubameyang has been nominated for the LaLiga player of the month for March. #fcblive https://t.co/dFxMLiDYi3

Barca are also eyeing deals for Leeds United's Raphinha, according to Fabrizio Romano and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. These deals are likely to prove less expensive than pursuing Europe's golden young forward at the moment.

Edited by Diptanil Roy