Barcelona make Raheem Sterling decision as the Chelsea wantaway star assesses his options after being frozen out by Maresca: Reports

Barcelona have ruled out signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this summer, according to Mundo Derpotivo. This comes in the wake of the English winger being frozen out of the Blues' squad by manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian tactician has made it clear that Sterling won't be part of his plans this season, thus prompting the winger to start considering options away from Stamford Bridge.

Sterling was left out of the club's Premier League opener against Manchester City at the weekend and the club has now handed his No. 7 shirt to new signing Pedro Neto. The recent events all point, to the fact that Chelsea would be keen on cashing in on the 29-year-old winger this summer.

Meanwhile, Sterling is currently being linked with a couple of clubs notably Barcelona. The La Liga giants themselves are currently being tipped to add a winger to their squad this summer.

Players such as Rafa Leao, Federico Chiesa, Kingsley Coman and wantaway Chelsea man Sterling have all been linked with the Bluagrana. However, as per the aforementioned report, Sterling won't be considered by Barcelona this summer despite the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge being open to selling him.

Enzo Maresca speaks on wantaway Chelsea star's future

Much has been made around the future of Blues' winger Sterling in recent days after the English international was left of his side's PL opener against Manchester City over the weekend.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca came out to state that he communicated with the player his reasons for leaving him out of the team. Maresca also reiterated his stance on Sterling's future ahead of his side's UEFA European Conference League qualifying game against Servette.

Maresca said (via BBC):

"Brutal? I don't think so. I try to be honest. I can repeat again if it's not clear: I spoke with Raheem before the City game. I said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad."

He continued:

"I spoke with Raheem one-on-one the day before City and I explained to him exactly the situation. I didn't see Raheem after the game. He is training apart, as I said, but in case I sit with Raheem, I will tell him exactly the same things that I already told him. I don't have anything new to tell him because I was quite clear."

The Blues lost their opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester City by a 2-0 scoreline on Sunday (August 18).

