Barcelona make superstar striker a 'priority' signing this summer: Reports

According to Mercato (via RMC Sport), Barcelona have made Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski their priority signing this summer.

Lewandowski is reportedly looking for a new challenge after failing to agree a new deal with Bayern. The Polish striker will be out of contract in the summer of 2023. However, he wants to leave this summer due to Bayern’s unwillingness to offer an extension.

The former Dortmund striker is disappointed with the club’s approach. The German club are reportedly still toying with the idea of having him for another season before letting him leave for free.

Regardless, Barcelona manager Xavi has made the striker’s signing a priority for the summer. Club president Joan Laporta has already met with Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi multiple times.

With several other clubs also showing firm interest in the striker, Bayern Munich are still reluctant to sell him in the summer. Bayern president Oliver Kahn recently claimed that they are not crazy to discuss his transfer anytime soon. He said:

"I have repeated many times that we had a contract that runs until 2023 with Robert Lewandowski. We are not crazy and we are not talking about the transfer of a player who scores more than 40 goals per season."

Robert Lewandowski set to join Barcelona?

Robert Lewandowski obviously has no shortage of clubs who will be looking to sign him. The Polish international will be 35 by the end of the season but has shown little sign of stopping. He has scored 47 times in 41 appearances in all competitions this campaign and is set to continue for a few more years at the top.

With Bayern Munich being knocked out of the Champions League as well, they are seemingly at an impasse with their star striker. Lewandowski was initially expected to renew his contract. However, the club’s failure to open talks with his representatives has led to him feeling disrespected.

The striker has been in prime form for Bayern Munich for a number of seasons and was a big contender for the 2020 and 2021 Ballons d’Or. He has scored 341 goals in 370 appearances for the Bavarians in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

He won the 2019 Champions League with them and also has seven Bundesliga titles. He is easily one of the best players they have had in the past decade. Despite the achievements, the club’s reluctance to extend his contract is set to result in a move away.

With Barcelona seeing a resurgence under Xavi, Lewandowski will add a big boost to their attacking flair.

