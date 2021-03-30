Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman prefers Memphis Depay over Sergio Aguero - Reports

Barcelona have been linked with Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero ahead of an eventful summer transfer window, but it appears manager Ronald Koeman already has his priorities set.

According to Sport, the Dutchman prefers a reunion with his countryman at Camp Nou and is not interested in a move for the Argentine striker. Interestingly, both players will become free agents in the summer, which makes them viable options for Barcelona.

The Catalans were linked with a move for Depay ahead of the ongoing season. Koeman was eager to reunite with a player he had coached in the Netherlands national team. Depay was also interested in joining Barcelona, but a move broke down in the eleventh hour.

Since the Dutchman’s contract expires in the summer, the Blaugrana are planning to bring him to Camp Nou for free. However, Sergio Aguero’s situation at Manchester City is expected to affect their plans.

(🌕) Ronald Koeman prefers the signing of Memphis Depay over Sergio Aguero. @Alfremartinezz @SPORT #Transfers 🇳🇱🇦🇷 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) March 30, 2021

The Argentine is all set to leave the Premier League side in the summer. The opportunity to sign a player of his caliber for free could be too enticing for Barcelona to turn down.

Aguero also has a fantastic relationship with countryman Lionel Messi and many believe that the Manchester City man’s arrival at the Camp Nou could persuade the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to extend his stay with the Catalans.

However, Koeman is reluctant to prioritize a move for Aguero over Depay. The Barcelona manager continues to be an advocate of his countryman and believes the Dutch winger is exactly what the club needs at the moment.

Lyon are eager to keep hold of their star player but have failed to convince the player to sign an extension. Depay has rejected several offers presented by the Ligue 1 giants as he has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou.

Depay has justified the Barcelona manager’s interest in him

Memphis Depay

The Dutch winger has been in brilliant form for Lyon this season once again, scoring 15 goals and picking up nine assists so far, justifying the Barcelona manager’s preference. Aguero, meanwhile, has been pegged by injuries this season and has started just five games in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Messi and Aguero would be quite the attacking duo at Barcelona 😊 pic.twitter.com/YzEQ3FGN80 — Goal (@goal) March 30, 2021

However, it is also true that the Catalans need a world-class striker to lead their attack and fill the void left behind by Luis Suarez. But Barcelona will also be wary that at 32 years of age, Aguero might have left his best years behind him.