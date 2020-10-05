Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman unsure of Ousmane Dembele's future amid Manchester United links 

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman remained coy on the possibility of Ousmane Dembele moving to Manchester United on deadline day. The French winger failed to come off the bench in Barcelona's La Liga game against Sevilla.

Speaking after the game, Koeman said;

"What is certain in the world? I don't know. At the moment, he's a Barcelona player. There's still one day left for incomings and outgoings. We'll see."

"I opted for [Francisco] Trincao, Pedri and [Miralem] Pjanic [off the bench]. We needed more control and that's why I made these changes."

Ousmane Dembele could move to Manchester United on deadline day after the club failed to agree a deal for Jadon Sancho. The 20-year-old English winger reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, but United are unwilling to pay the £108 million demanded by the German side.

Manchester United want to take Dembele on loan for a season, with an option to buy him in 2021. However, Barcelona are looking to sell the winger for a fee in the region of £65 million this summer.

The 23-year-old was unsure of a move to Old Trafford earlier this summer, as he was confident of making his mark at the Spanish club. However, international teammate Paul Pogba has reportedly convinced the winger to make the move to Manchester.

The Blaugrana are in the market for a centre-back and a striker, with Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay linked with moves to the Camp Nou. Dembele has suffered due to various injuries during his time at Barcelona and with the options Koeman has in wide positions, it could prove to be a good move for both clubs.

Manchester United are reportedly close to securing the signature of free agent Edinson Cavani and Porto left-back Alex Telles. There are reports of a potential deal for Uruguayan wonderkid Facundo Pellistri, also a right-winger.

The Red Devils slumped to a humiliating loss at the hands of Tottenham yesterday, losing 6-1 to Jose Mourinho's side at home. Although right-wing and left-back have been problematic positions in the past, Solskjaer will also be worried about his team's vulnerability at the back.

