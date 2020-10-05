Reports: Lyon sporting director admits Memphis Depay could join Barcelona on deadline day 

Memphis Depay could join Barcelona on transfer deadline day, admits Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano. The Blaugrana are in search of a striker after the departure of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has worked with Depay during his time as the manager of the Netherlands national team. The former Manchester United forward has under 12 months left in his contract with the Champions League semi-finalists.

Juninho, speaking to the press after Depay was left out of the team to face Marseille, said (via Evening Standard):

He has 12 months left in his contract. He has an agreement with Barcelona, we won't hide it. It's possible that tomorrow he signs for Barca, but it is not certain. The most probable thing is that he goes.

Memphis Depay has agreed to terms with Barcelona and could seal a move in the next 24 hours, according to Lyon's sporting director ✍️ pic.twitter.com/haHZTg4ced — Goal India (@Goal_India) October 5, 2020

Memphis Depay to join Barcelona on deadline day

Memphis Depay of Olympique Lyonnais

Barcelona are looking to conclude deals with Depay and Eric Garcia of Manchester City before the transfer deadline day. However, a deal for either might be dependent on the sale of winger Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United.

The Red Devils view the winger as an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund after they failed to agree on a deal for the 20-year-old Englishman. Barcelona are expecting a fee of around £65m for the winger after having bought him for €105 million from Dortmund.

Advertisement

Lyon are holding on for a fee in the region of €25 million for Depay, and Manchester City are looking for a similar fee for Garcia. Lyon are looking to reinvest the money from the sale of Depay on Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio.

Latest reports in Spain suggest Memphis Depay’s move to Barcelona will be confirmed tomorrow...



There was always a feeling that Ousmane Dembélé needed to go to Man Utd to give Barca the funds to sign Depay 👀 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/v2vdMZOobB — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 4, 2020

Dembele has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona after teenager Ansu Fati scored three goals in the first two league games of the season. Koeman has reiterated that he's looking to keep Dembele despite interest from Manchester United on the player.

"It’s a tightly contested position in the team. This is where Ansu has played from the start, and he’s in front of Dembele. The only thing I can try and say is that if the player is unhappy then he speaks with me. I want people here who are happy. They can be annoyed because they don’t play, that’s fine, that’s something that’s between us. If he does not want to be here, he should tell me, and he’s said nothing (of that sort) to me. If there’s nothing today, I will count on Ousmane, and I will have him as an option to play."