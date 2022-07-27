Barcelona manager Xavi makes transfer promise to Chelsea star ahead of Jules Kounde's expected arrival: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has promised Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta that the Catalan giants will continue their pursuit of the Spaniard, as per El Nacional.

This is despite the expected arrival of Jules Kounde, 23, with the Frenchman reportedly on the brink of arriving at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona had been in a tussle with Chelsea for the Sevilla defender but appear to have won the race.

Azpilicueta, 32, has been a target of Xavi's side and their pursuit of the veteran defender will not end following Kounde's signing.

The aforementioned report claims that Xavi has communicated to Azplicueta that the La Liga giants will still attempt to sign him this summer.

The former Olympique de Marseille defender appears to be the next priority for Barca following the signings of Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Andreas Christensen has also arrived from Stamford Bridge as a free agent alongside former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie who also joins on a free.

Azpilicueta desires a move to Barcelona but does not want to end his relationship with Chelsea on a sour note.

Hence, the versatile defender may not submit a transfer request but would rather see if the Blaugrana can strike a deal for his services.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is seemingly being put off doing business with Barca due to their current operations in the transfer window.

The German is quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying on Azpilicueta's situation:

“Maybe I’m a little bit annoyed with Barça. But I do my best for Chelsea. I said that to Azpilicueta, he doesn't like it - but he understands. It is tough for him because the other club [Barça] is permanently on him."

The Spaniard has a year left on his current deal with the Blues. He made 47 appearances last season, scoring 3 goals and contributing 3 assists.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, he has won the UEFA Champions League and two Premier League titles as well as the FA Cup and League Cup.

Barcelona may be luring Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea teammate Marcos Alonso to Nou Camp

Blues defensive duo may both arrive at the Nou Camp

Marcos Alonso is another Chelsea player being linked with a move to Barcelona.

Reports claim the Spanish left-back is close to joining Xavi's side this summer, with personal terms having been agreed with the player.

Alonso, 31, impressed for the Blues last season in the absence of usual starting left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Spaniard made 46 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side, scoring 5 goals and contributing 6 assists.

With Tuchel seemingly unimpressed with the Blaugrana's pursuit of Azpilicueta, it remains to be seen if a deal for Alonso can get over the line.

Like Azpilicueta, he has a year left remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

